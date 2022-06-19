Taking a charge likely won’t be a problem for Kaitlyn Sayre.
The Winfield High School basketball player already has bounced back from a 2021 bout with an ATV that left her with a broken arm.
“Both bones got snapped in half,” Sayre said, displaying long, pink scars on each side of her right forearm. “I have two plates and six screws. It definitely has been different. I have to ice it to stop the swelling. I can feel when it’s about to rain. It just starts vibrating.”
Sayre, a 5-foot-8 junior who also stars as a goalkeeper for the Generals’ powerhouse soccer team, averaged 5.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game last season as Winfield went 14-9. She said she thinks the Generals have a chance to be very good if they can get past Ripley.
“We play them twice in the regular season,” Sayre said. “I’d like to beat them twice and get a home game in the tournament. We’ve been down there the last two years and it’s really helped their momentum. They have a big fan section and try to get in our heads a little bit.”
Sayre and her teammates competed against larger schools in last week’s shootout at Nitro High School. She said playing the likes of two-time defending state champion Huntington High, Spring Valley, Woodrow Wilson and others will help prepare Class AAA Winfield for the 2022-23 season.
“We play hard competition and it helps us not be as shaky and nervous when we get to sectionals,” Sayre said. “To play quad-A players who have so many players, players coming in and out, helps make us better.
“I think we have a good chance of being pretty good,” she said. “We lost a couple of starters and a couple of key players, but we have some really good freshmen. They don’t have a lot of experience, but that’s why we’re doing these tournaments: to help them improve and get to the high school level. [D.J. Williams] is a great coach and we’re learning how he likes to do things.”
Sayre, who said her off-court activities includes attending Winfield Baptist Church, added she likes this year’s team. She said the players do activities together and like one another.
“We play on travel teams all season. We get together and have great chemistry. We always get together and have fun. We have sleepovers and have fun. We have a close-knit group of girls,” Sayre said.