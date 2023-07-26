NEW ORLEANS — Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott said the worst postgame meal he ever had was in Huntington, West Virginia.
“I can remember that daggone postgame meal we had at Marshall last year. It was pitiful and it tasted like crap,” he said. “I’m just going to be honest with you.”
Elliott didn’t hate whichever business provided the meal, but just didn’t like the taste of defeat after surrendering a lead in the fourth quarter and losing the season finale to wrap up 2022 with a 4-8 record.
He recounted a story that his former coach Jerry Moore told him while he was a player at Appalachian State, one that became all too real at the conclusion of last season.
“[Moore] said the worst postgame meal, the worst sandwich he ever had was at Marshall University after a loss in the last game of the year. He made a point after that season that it wasn’t ever going to happen again,” Elliott said. “I made that same statement. I told the same story and said that this was not happening again.”
Current Appalachian State coach Shawn Clark, a Charleston native, doesn’t remember a meal that bad in town. In fact, all he wanted Wednesday was a Peppi from Tudor’s Biscuit World, add the egg.
“I’d die for one of those biscuits every other morning if I could, a pepperoni roll or a good slice of Gino’s Pizza,” Clark said.
Elliott and Clark aren’t the only coaches around the league that have a connection to Marshall University or the state of West Virginia. Here are a few other little-known ties that exist among the league’s current coaches.
Terry Bowden, Louisiana-Monroe
The Mountain State truly is home for Bowden, the son of legendary Hall of Fame coach Bobby Bowden. He grew up in the Morgantown area.
“West Virginia is a special place, and you’re either from West Virginia or you’re not,” Bowden said. “I spent all my growing up time in West Virginia and have lots of great friends from Huntington.”
A former neighbor from the Morgantown area was not on that list of friends. It has nothing to do with the Marshall-WVU rivalry, but rather, a different kind of turf war.
“We’d go into the country and play in the creek, and we’d wander onto somebody’s property, and this lady threatened us,” Bowden explained. “My mom, being not from West Virginia, gets in the car and drives around to ask that lady why she’s scaring her children, and that lady came out with a shotgun in her hand and explained how much property means to a West Virginian and they better get off of it.”
Bowden was a classmate of former Marshall coach Doc Holliday. He interviewed for the Herd’s coaching job himself in 1985, but was beaten out by George Chaump, who coached from 1986-89.
Bowden coached Jimbo Fisher, now Texas A&M’s coach, at Clarksburg’s Salem High School, which later consolidated with Bristol and Victory to form Liberty High School.
Butch Jones, Arkansas State
Jones enters his third season as the coach at Arkansas State, his fourth head coaching job in college football after stints at Central Michigan, Tennessee and Cincinnati. After leaving Central Michigan after the 2009 season, Jones interviewed for the Marshall coaching position left open by Mark Snyder’s exit. The Herd hired Holliday instead, and Jones made the move to Cincinnati.
A few years prior, he coached against the Herd as an assistant on Rich Rodriguez’s West Virginia Mountaineers staff in 2006 in a 42-10 win for WVU.
Jones and Charles Huff were on Nick Saban’s staff together at Alabama. Jones was a special assistant to the coach and offensive analyst, while Huff was the running backs coach for the Tide. Those two will go head to head in the regular season finale when Arkansas State visits Huntington.
G.J. Kinne, Texas State
The first-year coach of the Bobcats just made the transition from an FCS program to FBS after leading Incarnate Word to a national runner-up finish. But before his days as a coach, he was a quarterback. In his final year with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, Kinne threw for 302 yards and four touchdowns before sitting out the fourth quarter of a 59-17 win over the Thundering Herd.
After graduating, Kinne trained with former Herd quarterback Chad Pennington before the 2012 NFL Draft. He wasn’t selected but signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Jets.
Kinne later spent one season on staff with the Philadelphia Eagles, where former Marshall player and current assistant Mike Bartrum was before joining Huff’s staff in Huntington.