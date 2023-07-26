Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

0727 munotebook.JPG

Georgia State head coach Shawn Clark speaks during Sun Belt Conference football media days on Wednesday in New Orleans, La.

 Sun Belt Conference

NEW ORLEANS — Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott said the worst postgame meal he ever had was in Huntington, West Virginia.

“I can remember that daggone postgame meal we had at Marshall last year. It was pitiful and it tasted like crap,” he said. “I’m just going to be honest with you.”

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

