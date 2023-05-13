The first hit off Sydney Nester was the deciding factor in Louisiana's 1-0 victory over Marshall in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament softball championship game.
Lauren Allred broke up the senior's no-hit bid with a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning and the Ragin' Cajuns (46-13) held on to win their fourth consecutive league title on their home turf at Lamson Park in Lafayette, Louisiana, on Saturday.
"It was a good hit," Nester said. "Obviously the first at-bat she had was a deep ball, so we were going at her with something different and changed it up with the off-speed, and she put a good swing on a good pitch. It happens."
The homer was one of just four hits the Cajuns claimed off Nester, who pitched all but the final inning of the title game for Marshall (45-10) in this week's tournament. She threw 319 pitches in three days.
"I texted my wife before the game and said if it's 0-0, 1-0 us or 1-0 them in the fourth inning, start praying, because either team can win," Louisiana coach Gerry Glasco said. "It didn't surprise me at all that it went that way."
The win propels Louisiana to its 23rd consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, locking up the Sun Belt's automatic bid. It was only the second time Marshall had been shut out in 55 games this season.
"We knew they were going to be a tough opponent, and they sure were," Herd coach Megan Smith Lyon said of Louisiana. "I was really proud of [Nester's] effort in the circle, but their pitcher threw a great game, and you have to give credit where it's due."
That would be Sam Landry, who gave up only a single hit in the complete-game effort, striking out 11 batters and surrendering just three walks in her 17th win of the season.
"She did a great job of keeping our hitters off-balance and really took control of the game," Smith Lyon said. "Unfortunately, we weren't able to get anything going offensively, but defensively and with Syd in the circle, we did a great job."
The Herd's lone hit came from Lauren Love, who entered the lineup as a pinch-hitter for Brooklyn Ulrich in the top of the sixth inning. Autumn Owen walked with two outs later in the inning to put two on for the Herd before Grace Chelemen struck out looking to end the inning.
Nester earned Sun Belt All-Tournament Team honors, alongside Chelemen and freshman Bri Godfrey. Louisiana also landed three on that list: Landry, Maddie Hayden and Jourdyn Campbell.
Missing out on the automatic bid given to the winner of the conference tournament could spell the end of a historic season for the Thundering Herd, which must wait to see if it is selected for an at-large bid.
Smith Lyon is hopeful, but realistic about her team's chances.
"I think we know where we sit in the RPI. We know we have a team that can compete to win a lot of games in a regional, but I think it's an uphill battle," she said. "I've been in that room selecting the teams before, and I know what they are looking for, and I'm not sure our RPI is going to even put us in the conversation."
Glasco endorsed the Herd for an at-large bid, too.
"I sure hope they get into the NCAA Tournament. I think their girls deserve to get into the tournament [and] I want them to go play in that tournament," Glasco said. "Their record is good, they've got a win over Virginia Tech and they done the things they can do with the schedule they had, and I'd like to see them get in."
The field for the NCAA Tournament is scheduled to be announced Sunday at 7 p.m.
Marshall reached a number of milestones, with most wins in program history (45), longest winning streak in program history (23 games), its first top 25 win since 2008 and an appearance in the conference title game to cap its first year in the Sun Belt.
"I'm so proud to be the coach at Marshall," Smith Lyon said. "Our university is special, our community is special and we play for something bigger than ourselves."