The first hit off Sydney Nester was the deciding factor in Louisiana's 1-0 victory over Marshall in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament softball championship game. 

Lauren Allred broke up the senior's no-hit bid with a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning and the Ragin' Cajuns (46-13) held on to win their fourth consecutive league title on their home turf at Lamson Park in Lafayette, Louisiana, on Saturday.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.