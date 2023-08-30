Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The Huntington Highlanders are arguably the hottest football team in West Virginia, winning their last 14 games.

The South Charleston Black Eagles are wanting to disrupt Huntington's success.

Stories you might like

Taylor Kennedy covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-7935 or tkennedy@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Taylor_Kennedy7 on Twitter. Tim Stephens covers sports for HD Media.

Tags