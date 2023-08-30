The Huntington Highlanders are arguably the hottest football team in West Virginia, winning their last 14 games.
The South Charleston Black Eagles are wanting to disrupt Huntington's success.
The Highlanders and Black Eagles will go to battle for the 26th time on Friday at Eagle Stadium at 7:30 p.m.
Huntington enters Week 2 with a 1-0 record following a 42-7 victory over Spring Valley. South Charleston's season did not go as it may have hoped, as the Black Eagles were shut out in their season opener against Morgantown, 65-0.
South Charleston coach Dustin Resler wants the Black Eagles to approach things differently from last Friday night.
"Doing the little things better," Resler said. "We watched some film. We made simple mistakes, and those have a little bit to do with youth. This team has already shown that they'll watch film and study themselves right now. I made it a challenge this week for them to say, 'How would you want to play?'"
Huntington has been effective on both sides of the ball during its impressive winning streak.
The Highlanders have outscored their opponents, 646-171, which is an average of 46.1 to 12.2 points.
Seals knows that he and the Highlanders will get South Charleston's best come Friday night.
"Everyone gives us their best shot, and I'm sure they will, too," Seals said. "We're a target for everyone. We have to play to our expectations."
Last Friday's game against the Mohigans was a wake-up call for the young Black Eagles players that had never taken a snap of high school varsity football.
Resler saw the mistakes that any young player would make. Yet, those mistakes haven't swayed his mindset.
"That was one of the things that we talked about, was that it was fast," Resler said. "They learned that last week, and it was a good lesson to learn that. This game is fast, but it slows down with more reps and harder practices by pushing yourself throughout practice, even when you're tired. Doing the little things right, especially when no one's watching."
Huntington leads the all-time series 14-11, including six of the last seven. Huntington has only allowed South Charleston to score four or more touchdowns twice.
The Highlanders and Black Eagles met in Week 2 last season. Huntington took care of business with a 54-7 victory at Bob Sang Stadium on Sept. 2, 2022.
Highlanders quarterback Gavin Lochow passed for a program-record five touchdowns. He graduated and now plays at Dayton.
Now, Avonte Crawford, a 6-foot-3, 180 pound junior, is in the backfield as quarterback for Huntington.
Crawford went 7 of 12 for 81 yards and two touchdowns with one interception against Spring Valley last week.
"He needs to stay in the pocket a little bit more," Seals said. "There was a couple of times he had happy feet moving around when there was no reason to do that. He'll get better as time goes on."
South Charleston quarterback Jacob Wilson also wants to become calmer, especially after last week's outing.
"Keep your head up," said Resler about his message to his quarterback. "He watched film from last week. There were things that he should have hit that he didn't hit. Being a better surveyor of the field is our emphasis with him this week."
Friday's matchup will also be Huntington standout wideout Duane Harris' return to South Charleston since transferring to Cabell County.
Harris spent his first two years at South Charleston playing with a few current members of this year's Black Eagles.
"We haven't really talked about it," Resler said. "He's a Huntington player. He was on their state championship team last year. He's a Highlander. I wish him the best of luck."