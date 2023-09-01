Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MADISON — Although Scott’s offense started unusually slow on Friday, the Skyhawks (2-0) used a pair of late-game rushing touchdowns from quarterback Matt Frye to outlast the Wayne Pioneers (1-1) at home and secure a 26-16 victory.

“I think we were a little lackadaisical and flat,” Scott coach Jeremy Dolin said.

Stories you might like

You can reach Matthew Britton @mbritton@hdmediallc.com or follow him on twitter @mbrittonhdmedia.

Tags