MADISON -- Although Scott’s offense started unusually slow on Friday, the Skyhawks (2-0) used a pair of late-game rushing touchdowns from quarterback Matt Frye to outlast the Wayne Pioneers (1-1) at home and secure a 26-16 victory.
“I think we were a little lackadaisical and flat,” Scott coach Jeremy Dolin said.
Around only 30 seconds into the game, Scott’s Frye was rushed out of the pocket and forced to throw a deep ball that ended up in the hands of Wayne’s Ronnie Staley III.
Wayne used the positive momentum from the interception to march deep into Scott territory, but the Skyhawks held strong and forced a turnover on downs to regain possession around their own 20-yard line.
Frye managed to avenge his interception during Scott’s second drive, connecting with a streaking Brayden Clark along the right sideline for a touchdown of around 85 yards.
Scott’s ensuing two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful, as the Skyhawks led 6-0 with around four minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Wayne threatened to score again on its second drive and even found its way inside Scott’s 10-yard line before turning the ball over on downs for the second consecutive drive.
Frye was sacked in the end zone for a safety on Scott’s next drive, allowing the Pioneers to put two points on the board and keep possession.
Wayne didn’t waste the positive opportunity created by its defense, as the Pioneers powered their way down the field before quarterback Fisher Fry carried the ball into the end zone.
The following PAT was good, as Wayne gained possession of a 9-6 lead with 11:17 left in the second quarter.
After the two teams traded turnovers, Scott ended up possessing the ball with around two minutes left before halftime.
Frye and the Skyhawks were able to capitalize on the two-minute drill, as Frye avoided pressure in the pocket and rocketed a ball to Isaiah Bush over the middle of the field for a touchdown connection of more than 60 yards to provide Scott with a 12-9 lead headed into halftime.
Both teams continued to trade the ball during a scoreless third quarter.
Wayne used a short field created by a blocked punt to set up the second half’s first score, as Colton Mathis stamped the drive off with a 12-yard touchdown rush toward the right side of the field to put Wayne ahead 16-12 with seven minutes left in the contest.
The Skyhawks hurried down the field in response to the Pioneer touchdown, using a pair of receptions from Clark to set up Frye’s quarterback keeper touchdown along the left sideline to put Scott back on top.
Following a successful extra point, Scott led 19-16 with less than five minutes remaining in the game.
A few Skyhawk defenders collaborated for a massive third-down sack on Wayne’s following possession, forcing the Pioneers to punt the ball away with just minutes left on the clock.
Scott proceeded to add some insurance points, as Frye secured another rushing touchdown to give the Skyhawks a double-digit lead with around two minutes left.
Skyhawk linebacker Ty Mitchell came up with a pick on Wayne’s next drive to make things official as Scott entered victory formation.
“That’s a tough Wayne team,” Dolin said. “They’re physical, and we knew that we were going to get a physical team. They always are and (Wayne coach) Tom (Harmon)’s always got them coached up to play physical football. They came out and hit us in the mouth a little bit. We had to stand there and go toe to toe with them for a little while before we were able to put the game away."