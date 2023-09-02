HUNTINGTON — Charles Huff said it was the best thing that could've happened to Marshall in the 2023 season opener.
The Thundering Herd mustered up enough offense in the second half against Albany to eliminate a 10-point deficit and come out with a victory over the Great Danes, 21-17, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday.
"As good as we think we are, we can't live in the past," Huff said. "The thing that's going to determine how good we are this season isn't talent. We've got that, and I think you saw it in flashes; what's going to determine us and how good we are is our ability to stay focused."
But before anyone saw major flashes of talent, they saw a team that struggled against the Great Danes, who were coming off a Week Zero win over Fordham and were "playing with house money," as their coach Greg Gatusso said earlier in the week.
"We were too lax; we took our opponent a little too lightly," Marshall wide receiver Chuck Montgomery said after the victory, "but we shouldn't do that. That's not us and not the Marshall that we're building to be. It's not a disappointment, but it's a learning moment for us. Right now, we're going to celebrate for a couple hours, and then tomorrow morning it's back to work."
The reason the Herd can celebrate has much to do with No. 22 on offense — running back Rasheen Ali — who scored two touchdowns in the win, including the go-ahead score with 12:53 left in the fourth quarter that was Marshall's first lead of the evening and the only one it needed.
The junior running back finished with 137 yards on 18 carries.
Marshall scored all 21 points on the first three drives of the second half -- a stark contrast from the first.
"At the end of the day, if we win by a point, we still win," defensive lineman Owen Porter said.
Porter led Marshall in tackles with 12 and made the game-clinching sack of Albany's Reese Poffenbarger on fourth down in the final minute of the contest. JJ Roberts finished with 10 tackles in his Thundering Herd debut.
A 73-yard run from Ali was called back for holding on the Herd's first play from scrimmage, wiping out a quick score for Marshall, which didn't really get close to paydirt again in the opening half of the season.
That initial drive ended in a punt, one of four in the first and second quarters to go with two turnovers on downs for a Thundering Herd offense that couldn't find lightning. The second turnover on downs occurred at Marshall's own 48-yard line with 1:09 left in the half, which gave Albany a short field and resulted in a field goal with 6 seconds left.
John Opalko, who missed from 37 yards in the first frame, connected from 46 to give the Great Danes an improbable 3-0 edge at intermission despite being held to 104 yards of total offense. Marshall finished the half with 174 yards of offense. Fifty-one came from Ali on 10 carries.
It was well-documented what Poffenbarger brought into the game in terms of talent and explosiveness. On Saturday, he completed 22 passes for 194 yards and rushed for 37 (after 53 yards in sacks were taken away).
He threw for one score and ran for another, both in the second half, to push the Albany lead to 10 points — a 54-yard run-fake QB keeper and a 19-yard pass to Jackson Parker.
"He's a real slippery guy," Marshall's Sam Burton said of the reigning Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Year. "We saw it on film, but he's probably even faster in person and made a lot of plays."
Slippery as he might have been, Burton got to him multiple times and managed a career-high 2.5 sacks.
"The two Sam got were huge, Owen's at the end was huge, but we probably missed four," Huff said of the defensive ends' respective performances. "They were huge moments because they allowed us to be in a good position down-and-distance wise, but we can show that, even though we got two, if we get four more, it changes the game."
Montgomery caught a touchdown from Cam Fancher, one of six receptions for a team- and career-high 81 yards through the air. Tight end Cade Conley was forced into action with Toby Payne out due to injury and caught seven passes for 79 yards. Fancher was 28 of 35 with a TD and an interception.
Brevin Easton led the Great Danes in catches, with six, and targets. Jackson Parker had an Albany-high 51 receiving yards and a touchdown, and former Herd wideout Caden Burti caught four passes for 41 yards in the loss.
The Thundering Herd returns to action Sept. 9 against East Carolina in Greenville, North Carolina. The game is scheduled for a 4 p.m. kickoff and will air on ESPNU.