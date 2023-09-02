Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — Charles Huff said it was the best thing that could've happened to Marshall in the 2023 season opener. 

The Thundering Herd mustered up enough offense in the second half against Albany to eliminate a 10-point deficit and come out with a victory over the Great Danes, 21-17, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.