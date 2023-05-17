Buffalo standout pitcher Caleb Nutter and the bottom of the lineup came up big for the Bison as they claimed the Class A Region 4 Section 1 championship with a 5-1 win over Man at home in prep baseball Wednesday.
With the victory, Buffalo (15-11) advances to regionals next week for the first time since 2017. The Bison will play Wahama in a best-of-three series. Man ends its season at 18-13.
“It’s been a few years since we’ve been sectional champions,” Buffalo coach Jimmy Tribble said. “We’ve been in a tough region and section. We’ve got this sectional trophy now, but we want the regional one because then you get to go to the big show (state tournament). None of them have ever been there.”
Nutter, a senior who will play college baseball at Salem University and is also a standout on the Buffalo basketball team, was overjoyed at being able to become sectional champions.
“It’s unreal right now,” Nutter said. “We have a very young team and didn’t think we would be here early in this season, honestly. Now we are going to compete for a regional championship and it’s a great feeling. I haven’t been at this point ever, in any high school sport.”
Trailing 1-0 in the second inning, Buffalo No. 9 hitter Evan Panero, a freshman, came through with a bloop single to left field to drive in a run from second with two outs.
With the game still tied at one in the fourth inning, once again the bottom of the lineup produced for the Bison. No. 6 hitter Luca Signirini singled, No. 7 hitter Attilo Signirini reached on an error and No. 8 hitter Caiden Craig hit a RBI double to give Buffalo a 2-1 lead.
With the top of the Bison lineup back up, leadoff hitter Carson Saunders hit a double to plate two big insurance runs, giving Buffalo a 4-1 lead over the Hillbillies.
“We had some really big hits from our bottom half tonight,” Tribble said. “Panero, the littlest guy on the field, knocked in the first run. The (Signirini) twins hit the ball well and Caiden had a double to knock one in. The little guys came up big tonight, and it’s a really good feeling.”
The runs were more than enough for Nutter, who hurled a complete game, allowing just five hits, and struck out eight.
Nutter struck out the side in both the second and fourth innings. He also helped himself at the plate, going 3 for 3 with a stolen base and run scored, and is batting over .530 on the season.
“Tonight, I thought Caleb didn’t have his best stuff, especially early, and he just really battled,” Tribble said. “He buckled down and just kept us in the game. I could tell he was really nervous. We couldn’t figure out why, with as many big games he’s been in. He really had his adrenaline flowing.”
Nutter admitted the nerves was high, but was proud he was able to overcome them and come up big for his Bison teammates.
“It most definitely was nerves and the fact I’ve never been in one of these situations before,” Nutter said. “When I got on that mound, I was really nervous. The first inning I couldn’t find my stuff, but my catcher (Jonah Wilfong) and wingman talked to me and got me locked in. I pulled through and got it done.”
Both teams had chances to score in the first inning but came up empty. Man loaded the bases with two outs, but a flyout to right field ended the threat. Buffalo had runners on first and second base with two outs, but a strikeout negated their opportunity.
In the second inning, though, both the Hillbillies and Bison were able to get on the scoreboard. Much like the Buffalo No. 9 hitter had a RBI hit in the bottom half, so did Man’s, with Braydon Compton in the top half with a RBI double.
The Bison added another insurance run in the fifth inning on a RBI single by Brady Kidd to put Buffalo up 5-1 over the Hillbillies and conclude the scoring.
Buffalo 5, Man 1
Man;010;000;0;--;1;5;2
Buffalo;010;310;x;--;5;9;2
Thompson and Gerace. Nutter and Wilfong. Top hitters – Man: Compton double, RBI. Buffalo: Saunders double, 2 RBIs; Nutter 3-3; Kidd RBI; Craig double, RBI; Panero RBI.