Buffalo standout pitcher Caleb Nutter and the bottom of the lineup came up big for the Bison as they claimed the Class A Region 4 Section 1 championship with a 5-1 win over Man at home in prep baseball Wednesday.

With the victory, Buffalo (15-11) advances to regionals next week for the first time since 2017. The Bison will play Wahama in a best-of-three series. Man ends its season at 18-13.

