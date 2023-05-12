Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

After two consecutive mercy-rule wins over South Charleston, the St. Albans Red Dragons found the going a littler tougher this time around as they were able to grind out a 5-0 win in front of a large crowd at Loftis Field in a Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 Tournament elimination game Friday night.

Red Dragons freshman Gavin Comer pitched a bend-but-don’t-break shutout through four innings, while his teammates helped out by building a 5-0 lead on timely doubles in the middle innings.

