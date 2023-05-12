After two consecutive mercy-rule wins over South Charleston, the St. Albans Red Dragons found the going a littler tougher this time around as they were able to grind out a 5-0 win in front of a large crowd at Loftis Field in a Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 Tournament elimination game Friday night.
Red Dragons freshman Gavin Comer pitched a bend-but-don’t-break shutout through four innings, while his teammates helped out by building a 5-0 lead on timely doubles in the middle innings.
The Red Dragons (21-14), who lost to the Black Eagles in a close 2-0 contest early in the season, had beaten South Charleston 14-4 and 18-0 last month based on big innings, with the latter win on April 10 created by a 14-run fifth inning.
“In the postseason, it's all about stepping up and getting timely hits and driving in runs in clutch situations,” St. Albans coach Rick Whitman said. “Sometimes one bad thing happens and then a bunch of bad things happen. But we were good enough tonight to keep it going and not let anything really bad happen.”
The first two innings were a pitching duel, but in the third, South Charleston loaded the bases on two walks and pitcher Dustin Johnson’s single to deep center field. Comer ended the threat with a strikeout and a groundout.
The Red Dragons used the momentum to score three runs in the bottom of the inning, highlighted by a homer by Garrett Comer -- Gavin’s brother -- to left field that also scored Tyler Richardson, who had doubled to right field.
The Black Eagles (16-17) came into the game as the No. 4 seed, but took the top-seeded George Washington Patriots to the wire, losing a tight 6-5 match in their sectional opener on Monday. However, in this matchup they could not seem to get the timely hit as they stranded seven runners in the first five innings.
“We’ve struggled offensively all year,” South Charleston coach Shane Saunders said. “We fought. You gotta remember that these guys won two games last year, and this year, we’re in the sectional semifinals.”
On senior pitcher Dustin Johnson, Saunders added, “He’s a gritty guy. Just a bulldog. He’s given us everything he’s had. We’re going to miss him.”
After building the lead to 5-0, the Red Dragons brought Will Curry and Ayden Youngblood in to relief pitch the final two innings. Comer finished with six strikeouts.
With the win, St. Albans, the No. 2 seed, has earned a rematch on Saturday with George Washington, to whom they lost 9-6 in the regular season and 4-2 last Wednesday in sectional play. They will need back-to-back wins in order to capture the sectional championship.
St. Albans 5, South Charleston 0
South Charleston;000;000;0--;0;3;0
St. Albans;003;200;x;--;5;8;0
Johnson and Dixon. Gav. Comer (5), Curry (7), Youngblood(7) and Harless. Top hitters – SC: Johnson 2-2. SA: Gar. Comer HR, 2RBI; Hindman 2B; Curry 2B, RBI; Womack 3-3, RBI; Richardson 2B, RBI.