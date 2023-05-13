St. Albans completed its way up through the loser’s bracket Saturday, winning two games on the road over George Washington by scores of 9-2 and 9-4 to win the Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 Tournament championship.
The Red Dragons won three straight elimination games, including one on Friday over South Charleston, to advance to the regional. St. Albans (23-15) will play Greenbrier East, with the winner of the three-game series advancing to the state tournament.
“I’ve been on them all year about being tough,” St. Albans coach Rick Whitman said. “Baseball is a tough game, and you have to deal with adversity. It was for this reason, because we weren’t in the driver’s seat.
“You can either do one of two things. You can pout about it and shut down, and we did that earlier on in our season. We have a lot of young kids and our seniors stepped up and took charge. We had the refuse-to-lose mentality. That was what it was about.”
St. Albans forced the deciding game by earning a 9-2 win in the first game of the day behind a solid overall performance from Garrett Comer.
Comer pitched a complete-game gem for the Red Dragons, limiting GW to just three hits with nine strikeouts. He also collected a pair of hits at the plate and had four RBIs.
“We know who he [Comer] is, and that’s the guy we wanted to give the ball to, to get us to Game 2,” Whitman said. “He was great and shut them down. That was huge. Obviously, if he doesn’t come to play and perform like he did, we don’t even get to Game 2.”
“I felt great and woke up with a good breakfast,” Comer said.
“I had a cinnamon roll and a large Coke from McDonald’s. I felt good from the beginning, and it was a great feeling pitching that good.”
GW opened the scoring with a two-run homer off Comer in the first inning, but it was all St. Albans after that as the Red Dragons scored the game’s final nine runs.
St. Albans took the lead with three runs in the second inning, tallied a run in the fourth inning and added five insurance runs in the seventh to complete the scoring.
In the second game, the Red Dragons used a big fourth inning to claim the sectional title, scoring six runs in the frame to erase a one-run deficit and lead 9-4.
Will Curry, Carson Womack and Tyler Richardson — the No. 7, 8 and 9 hitters in the St. Albans lineup — led off the decisive fourth inning with singles to score a run and tie the game at three.
Ayden Youngblood reached on an error, and Comer hit a RBI single to plate two runs for the Red Dragons. Tristan Harless then provided the big blow with a three-run homer over the left-field fence to increase the St. Albans lead to 9-4.
“That home run was a huge momentum swing in the game,” Whitman said. “Obviously they are a great offensive team, but he got a pitch he could get hit out of here, and to get up five was really big.”
“I thought it was going to hit the top of the fence, but when it went over, it got me and the team fired up,” Harless said. “I just clapped my hands in the air, I was so happy.”
GW tallied four runs and had chances, especially early, to score more. However, the Patriots left the bases loaded in the second, third and fourth innings, and another runner on third in the first inning.
St. Albans relief pitcher Ayden Youngblood came into the game in the third inning after GW had scored four runs, but didn’t allow another run the rest of the game and only allowed three hits.
“Our tank was about empty pitching-wise,” Whitman said. “We had two pitchers that are out right now with injury and we had one more guy we could have gone to. Ayden was great, and has been all year. He’s a gamer and leader. To see him do what he did today just kind of reinforces that.”
Comer and Womack both had two hits for St. Albans in the second game. Eli Dawson recorded a pair of hits for GW.