Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

St. Albans completed its way up through the loser’s bracket Saturday, winning two games on the road over George Washington by scores of 9-2 and 9-4 to win the Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 Tournament championship.

The Red Dragons won three straight elimination games, including one on Friday over South Charleston, to advance to the regional. St. Albans (23-15) will play Greenbrier East, with the winner of the three-game series advancing to the state tournament.

Stories you might like

Tags