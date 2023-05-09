Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MAN – For the third straight year, the Man Hillbillies are the Class A Region 4 Section 1 Tournament softball champions.

The top-seeded ‘Billies capped off an undefeated sectional tournament as they shut out No. 2 seed Buffalo 8-0 in six innings on Tuesday night.

