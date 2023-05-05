Down to one pitcher, South Charleston pinned its hopes on Hope Sizemore. And she delivered.
Sizemore fired a five-hitter with 10 strikeouts and no walks Friday night and the Black Eagles broke the game open with five runs in the fifth inning, leading to a 6-2 victory against visiting Riverside in the Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 tournament.
The third-seeded Black Eagles (8-11) advance in the double-elimination event and host No. 4 seed Capital in a losers bracket game at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Sizemore, a senior right-hander, allowed no walks and just one earned run. She also donated an RBI on a bases-loaded walk in SC's big fifth-inning uprising.
"We tried to adjust the best we can in the box," Riverside coach Mike Myers said, "but you can't take anything away from Hope. She's a great pitcher and she hits her spots and puts a lot of spin on the ball. It's hard to catch up to sometimes. You have to adjust. Give her all the credit. She earned every bit of it."
SC was missing three players who were out of town on a school function, so Sizemore had to work all seven innings for a second straight day, and will likely do so against Saturday.
"Of course," Sizemore said with a smile. "Always up for the challenge."
The Black Eagles led just 1-0 after four innings and that came in the home half of the fourth, courtesy of a bases-loaded walk to Kyleigh Bulger. But they broke through for good in the next inning.
SC sent 11 batters to the plate in the fifth, ripping four hits, drawing three walks and reaching twice more on hit batters to go ahead 6-0. The key hits were RBI singles by Sidney Harris and Bulger. All three bases on balls in that inning came with the bases loaded to force in runs.
That was more than enough support for Sizemore, who got four of her punchouts on called third strikes. She also had three assists while fielding her position.
"Most people know by now I like to work inside and out," Sizemore said. "Curveball, screwball, dropball, stuff like that. That's what works. I mostly used the curveball [today]. A lot of the looking strikes would have been the screwball and a lot of the swinging strikes would have been the curveball."
Riverside (7-19) finally got on the board in the sixth when Allison Williams and Mayci White stroked back-to-back doubles, but a 3-6 double play -- started when first baseman Jacinda Johaim snagged a line drive and doubled off a runner at second -- halted that threat.
The Warriors added a run with two outs in the seventh on a ground ball by Lydia Ellis, scoring Kaya Zornes from third.
Riverside starting pitcher Kyley Chapman left for five batters in the fifth, then returned to the circle to replace reliever Emily Myers. Chapman fanned eight, walked four and permitted four earned runs.
The Warriors, who were eliminated with the setback, lose four seniors, but figure to return seven freshmen next season.
"We've got to learn to finish games," Myers said. "Starting out the first half of the season, that was the biggest part in a lot of games. We had two outs on a team and they'd score a lot of runs with two outs. We've got to learn to finish and just develop some of the young ones, and move on."
South Charleston, meanwhile, will likely lean on Sizemore again Saturday in an attempt to remain alive in the section.
"She's thrown 14 innings the last two days," Black Eagles coach Chrissy Orcutt said. "She's a little tired.
"Right now, it's about making sure the girls and healthy and rested, and it's hard to get that when you've got three games [in] three days. Right now, we're rolling with one pitcher, but we've got some girls coming back tomorrow, and that will help."
South Charleston 6, Riverside 2
Riverside;000;001;1;--;2;5;3
South Charleston;000;150;x;--;6;8;1
Chapman, Myers (5), Chapman (5) and Arthur; Sizemore and Frye. Top hitters -- Riverside: Williams 2-3, 2B; White 2B, RBI. SC: Bulger 2-3, 2 RBIs; Dunn 2-3, 2B (2), RBI.