South Charleston pitcher Hope Sizemore (left) is congratulated by shortstop Caraline Dunn after Friday’s 6-2 sectional win against Riverside. Sizemore tossed a five-hitter with 10 strikeouts and Dunn was 2 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI.

 Rick Ryan | For the Gazette-Mail

Down to one pitcher, South Charleston pinned its hopes on Hope Sizemore. And she delivered.

Sizemore fired a five-hitter with 10 strikeouts and no walks Friday night and the Black Eagles broke the game open with five runs in the fifth inning, leading to a 6-2 victory against visiting Riverside in the Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 tournament.

