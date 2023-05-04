Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

It wasn’t always easy, but the St. Albans softball team kicked off postseason play Thursday by pulling away for a 8-0 shutout victory over Capital at home in the Class AAA Region 3 Section IV Tournament.

The Red Dragons, the No. 1 seed, advance to host No. 2 seed George Washington on Friday at 6 p.m. in the double-elimination tournament. St. Albans is looking to make the state tournament for the third straight season.

