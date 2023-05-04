It wasn’t always easy, but the St. Albans softball team kicked off postseason play Thursday by pulling away for a 8-0 shutout victory over Capital at home in the Class AAA Region 3 Section IV Tournament.
The Red Dragons, the No. 1 seed, advance to host No. 2 seed George Washington on Friday at 6 p.m. in the double-elimination tournament. St. Albans is looking to make the state tournament for the third straight season.
Capital, the No. 4 seed, will play in an elimination game on Saturday against the Riverside-South Charleston winner, to be played on Friday.
St. Albans only collected five hits and struck out nine times, including six in the first two innings, but was able to draw eight walks. The Red Dragons only led 2-0 in the fourth inning but scored five runs in the frame to create separation from Capital.
“We didn’t do everything we wanted to do, but we haven’t played in a week,” St. Albans coach Christian Watts said. “It was the first time we have seen live pitching since then.
“Hat's off to Capital, their coach [Amy Grail] has done a fantastic job there and they have made great strides. We are just happy with the win, and this time of year, that is all that matters.”
In the decisive fourth inning, leading 2-0, St. Albans tallied five runs with just one hit, but it was a big one -- a two-out, three-run double by Boom Coffman. The Red Dragons drew four walks in the frame, the last two with the bases loaded, providing RBIs for Sydney Young and Ava Bentley.
“Unfortunately, we didn’t adjust as early as I would have liked, but we were able to become disciplined at the plate and get some walks,” Watts said. “We did what we needed to do. Boom’s hit was huge. She stepped up, got a big hit, and we were able to take advantage. That was important.”
The runs were more than enough for St. Albans standout pitcher Tayven Stephenson, a Division I Wofford commit. The senior only allowed two hits and struck out nine batters.
Bentley ended the game with a solo home run in the sixth inning, her third RBI of the game in three different ways, including a sacrifice bunt and a bases-loaded walk.
St. Albans struck first with a run in the second inning to take a 1-0 lead, and it was the bottom of the lineup that produced for the Red Dragons.
After the first two batters were retired, No. 7 hitter Kiersten Lacy got the first hit of the game for St. Albans. Eighth-place hitter Bayleigh Salisbury drew a walk, and nine-hole hitter Ali Long delivered a RBI single for the Red Dragons.
St. Albans tacked on another run in the third inning to take a 2-0 lead, and this time did so through small ball and without a single hit. Young drew a leadoff walk, stole second and third base, and scored on a RBI bunt by Bentley.
Capital, though, quickly threatened, loading the bases with no outs in the top of the fourth inning after Maggie Rose and Reagan Clendenin singled and Nadia Davis drew a walk.
However, Stephenson was able to get out of the jam unscathed by retiring the next three Cougar batters on a flyout to left field and two strikeouts, including one with a 3-2 count.
“When you dig yourself out of a hole like that, it is huge and gave us some momentum,” Watts said. “Tayven is a special kid and you just enjoy being around her. That kind of kick-started that big inning right after that.”
Capital pitcher Madison Sedosky only gave up three hits in four innings and struck out eight St. Albans pitchers, but did walk eight batters.
“Our effort was very impressive,” Grail said. “We have come a long way and hung with them for a while. I am proud of them and they should be proud of themselves. Madison and everyone put everything they had into the game.”