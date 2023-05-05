WINFIELD — In a major matchup of the top two seeds in Class AA Region 4 Section 1, the Winfield Generals took advantage of one Sissonville miscue to pull out an exciting 2-1 win Friday night in front of an enthusiastic packed crowd at Wymer Field.
The Generals (27-4) scored a run in the bottom of the fifth inning when senior Georgia Moulder, who had tripled, took home on a passed ball with two outs while Maci Boggess was batting. The run broke a 1-1 tie and gave the Generals the close win in the winners bracket.
“I had confidence in my teammates to score me in, but I was not expecting that,” Moulder said. “You know, you gotta think on the spot. And that’s what I did, and thankfully that’s what won us the game. But I had a lot of confidence in them.”
The pitchers controlled the pace of the game and runs were at a premium. Only one Sissonville runner was able to get into scoring position through the first two innings.
However, in the third, Boggess walked the leadoff batter and then threw wild to first base on an ensuing bunt to put runners at the corners. She got the next two batters to ground out and then struck out the third batter to escape the threat.
“I think when you play good defense and you pitch well, you’re going to be in games,” Generals coach Steve Hensley said. “Give [Sissonville] a lot of credit though. They’re a good team with good tradition and they’ve won before. Of course with Maci in the circle, we have a chance every night. We just have to come out and execute.”
Boggess doubled in the bottom of the inning, scoring Moulder to give the Generals a 1-0 lead.
Sissonville (12-10) rallied to get back in the game in the top of the fourth when twin sisters Abigail and Autumn Bailey hit back-to-back doubles, bringing the Indians back into a tie at 1-1.
“I really didn’t expect this. We were a passed ball away from a tie ball game and taking it into extra innings,” Indians coach Travis Hills said. “We just couldn’t get the timely hits when we needed to. So we’ll have to battle back, and we’ll be OK. We’ll bounce back.”
Moulder finished the game 2 for 2, scoring both General runs. Boggess added a double to the Generals' total of six hits.
Winfield 2, Sissonville 1
Sissonville;000;100;0;—;1;4;1
Winfield;001;010;x;—;2;6;1
Lester and Au.Bailey; Boggess and Kimble. Top hitters — S: Au.Bailey 2B, RBI; An.Bailey 2B. W: Moulder 2-2, 3B. Boggess 2B, RBI.