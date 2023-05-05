Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

WINFIELD — In a major matchup of the top two seeds in Class AA Region 4 Section 1, the Winfield Generals took advantage of one Sissonville miscue to pull out an exciting 2-1 win Friday night in front of an enthusiastic packed crowd at Wymer Field.

The Generals (27-4) scored a run in the bottom of the fifth inning when senior Georgia Moulder, who had tripled, took home on a passed ball with two outs while Maci Boggess was batting. The run broke a 1-1 tie and gave the Generals the close win in the winners bracket.

