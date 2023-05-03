WINFIELD — After Maci Boggess got past the first inning, it was mostly smooth sailing for Winfield on Wednesday evening.
Boggess stranded three Point Pleasant baserunners in the top of the first and Alex Hurley led the Generals’ 10-hit attack with three singles as Winfield earned a 12-2 Class AA prep softball sectional win against the Black Knights in five innings.
Winfield (26-4) awaits the winner of the delayed Sissonville-Nitro game in the next round of the double-elimination event.
Point (16-12) got a run in the top of the first on an RBI grounder by Victoria Musser, but then left the bases loaded against Boggess, who ended up with six strikeouts and three walks and two hits allowed in her four innings.
A six-run second inning outburst by the Generals gave them a 7-1 lead and put them in prime position.
“Getting out of that first inning was key,” Winfield coach Steve Hensley said. “Our girls have been doing a really good job staying pretty steady throughout the game.
“Then we got to where we had the big inning, and obviously with Maci pitching, three, four runs is good for her.”
Lilly Chandler closed out the game for Winfield in the fifth, allowing two hits and one unearned run.
Georgia Moulder kept up her hot hitting against Point Pleasant, ripping a two-run homer in the second and a double in the third.
“I don’t think we’ve gotten her out twice all year,” Point coach Jamie Higginbotham said. “She’s a great player. She just hits the ball so well.”
Higginbotham also pointed to a misplayed bunt in Winfield’s second-inning uprising as a big factor.
“The turning point of the game is the bunt we didn’t play,” he said, “and then they get a hit and it snowballs from there with six runs. That just took the game for them, especially with Maci pitching.
“From top to bottom, you can’t pitch around any of them because they all can hit.”
Winfield, the section’s top seed, had also beaten Point 9-4 and 11-2 earlier this season.
Ella Nelson went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Winfield and pinch-hitter Kennedy Schilling launched a two-run homer in the fourth.
For Point Pleasant, Havin Roush went 2 for 3 for half her team’s hits. Point plays the Sissonville-Nitro loser in the next round.