WINFIELD — After Maci Boggess got past the first inning, it was mostly smooth sailing for Winfield on Wednesday evening.

Boggess stranded three Point Pleasant baserunners in the top of the first and Alex Hurley led the Generals’ 10-hit attack with three singles as Winfield earned a 12-2 Class AA prep softball sectional win against the Black Knights in five innings.

