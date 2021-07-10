Men’s basketball took place on the third day of the 2021 West Virginia Senior Sports Classic Saturday at West Virginia State’s Walker Convocation Center in Institute.
Six teams with players from age 60 through 80 competed in the three-on-three halfcourt games, and some the seniors proved that age is just a number.
WVSSC Board President Harold Vealey is a member of the 80 West Virginia Generals. He said he’s happy to see things back to somewhat normal in the wake of the COVID pandemic.
“It’s a pleasure to see everyone here having a good time, playing basketball, getting off the couch and just thoroughly enjoy themselves,” he said.
Don Griffith, a member of the 80 West Virginia Generals team, has been participating in the basketball portion of the WVSSC for 20 years.
“I’ve been doing this for 20 years,” Griffith said. “Harold [Veaely] got me started. My wife and I had come back from out honeymoon, we were watching a Marshall football game on television, he said ‘You wanna play basketball?’ I said ‘Are you kidding me? I haven’t done that since high school.’ That’s where I started, nearly 20 years ago.”
Griffith is no scrub of an athlete. As quarterback for Stonewall Jackson, he won the Kennedy Award in 1952 as the state of West Virginia’s top high school football player.
“I’m really thankful I can do this. I’ve been blessed with great health and I’m going to continue doing it as long as I can,” Griffith said.
Griffith, Vealey and teammates Butch Nafe and Jim Cook all went to Stonewall Jackson in the 1950s and still play together to this day.
“The guys I play with, we went to the same high school. It’s great,” Vealey said. “To be able to play two time a week with the same guys — I see more of my buddies than I see of my own kids. After the games here we’re going to go out socially, have a few brews and just talk about how great we were in our day.”
Vealey has a claim to fame of his own, as he played high school ball against Jerry West when West played at East Bank in 1956.
“We played at Stonewall and we won. I had a great game, I had 25 [points],” Vealey said. “West was not guarding me. We [later] go to East Bank and since I was the high scorer [the last game], he’s guarding me and I’m guarding him. He gets 40 [points] and I get seven.”
The COVID pandemic slowed things down but didn’t stop the 80 West Virginia Generals from playing ball. During the pandemic, the team still practiced twice a week outdoors and with masks.
“We played outside a few times during the summer wearing masks, which was a real handicap,” Griffith said. “We kept in shape.”
Looking toward 2022, the 80 West Virginia Generals will travel to Fort Lauderedale, Florida, to compete in the National Senior Games.