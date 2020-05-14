The Shawnee Soccer Recreational Academy was officially passed by the West Virginia Soccer Association on Tuesday evening, marking the realization of a 20-year-old idea for the game’s local aficionados.
Spearheaded by the husband-and-wife team of Lloyd and Susan McIntyre, the Academy will offer opportunities for the recreational player, with a centralized location at the Shawnee Sports Complex in Institute, the key missing piece up until its creation a couple of years ago.
“About 20 years ago the concept was laid out, but we needed to have a centralized location,” Lloyd McIntyre said. “The idea didn’t get a lot of traction, but now with Shawnee we have that facility and it’s helped create good coaching and good training in the area. There are so many organizations that have travel clubs. [The University of Charleston] won a [men’s] national championship and West Virginia State just started a women’s soccer program. There’s so much good soccer going on.”
Registration for the Academy is set to start on June 1 and the program is slated to start on Aug. 2. McIntyre said it will follow state health guidance and WVSA rules for return to play, so plans would be adjusted as needed. During the fall session, players from the U-5 through U-12 age groups can participate while middle school- and high school-aged players compete for their school teams.
During the eight weeks, four Sundays will feature doubleheaders for all of the players. Also, training sessions starting with a group session on Mondays will be offered with FC Alliance director of soccer Adam Arthur already committed to be one of several trainers.
The cost is $100 for eight weeks not counting the cost of a uniform, which each player will keep. Once fall seasons end, age groups to include prep players will be offered starting in the spring.
McIntyre pointed toward the sport’s relative growth in the face of the state’s declining population as a big reason for the Academy’s creation.
McIntyre has seen some of that growth first hand as the soccer coach at Dunbar Middle School. He started two years ago with 11 players, most of whom had never played soccer, and had over 30 this year, with enough girls to create the school’s first girls team.
“We really wanted to provide that level of training for the recreational player,” McIntyre said. “Soccer is one of the few sports not seeing declining numbers, it’s holding steady, and in some areas it’s growing. More and more people are seeing how exciting soccer is, and at a beautiful facility like Shawnee, that’s where they want to be. It has kind of become its own little community. We have people from different countries, and kids are getting to experience different cultures along the way.”
McIntyre added that registration details would be released in the coming weeks on the Academy’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/ShawneeSoccerLeague/.