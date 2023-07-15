Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

king.jpg

Morris Harvey's George King set what was then a national college record for single-season scoring average as a senior in 1949-50.

 Courtesy photo -- University of Charleston, Morris Harvey Archives; West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History

The big crowd wanted their high-scoring hero to score even more points. “Shoot it! Shoot it!” the fans yelled whenever the basketball found its way into George King’s gifted hands.

If a teammate gained possession, they yelled, “Pass it to George! Pass it to George!” Or if, heaven forbid, George passed up a chance to shoot and fed the ball to a teammate, the fans unleashed an audible groan.

Stories you might like