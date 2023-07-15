The big crowd wanted their high-scoring hero to score even more points. “Shoot it! Shoot it!” the fans yelled whenever the basketball found its way into George King’s gifted hands.
If a teammate gained possession, they yelled, “Pass it to George! Pass it to George!” Or if, heaven forbid, George passed up a chance to shoot and fed the ball to a teammate, the fans unleashed an audible groan.
Hearing those groans, King would smile.
It was the 1949-50 season, television had not yet applied its stranglehold on America’s viewership, and fans were routinely packing Morris Harvey College’s new 2,500-seat gymnasium to watch King. He was an extraordinary outside shooter and maestro of the Golden Eagles’ fun-to-watch fast break.
Accommodating those big crowds, by the way, was no easy matter on the cramped South Ruffner campus, now the site of the University of Charleston. School officials enlisted the help of Morris Harvey football players to direct traffic in and out.
The 6-foot King, who had been a player of modest skills at Stonewall Jackson High School on the city’s West Side, was leading all of college basketball -- big schools and small -- in scoring and would finish the season with a 31.85 point-per-game average, highest ever by a collegian at that point. He had also led the nation as a junior, averaging 29.1.
From there, he would average about 10 points a game in six seasons in the NBA and coach one year at Morris Harvey, four years at West Virginia University and another six at Purdue.
In his Morris Harvey heyday, he was a Charleston household name. In headlines, the Daily Mail sometimes referred to him simply as “George.”
In his final regular-season home game, George dropped 63 points on Tiffin (Ohio) University in the Golden Eagles’ 117-52 victory -- equaling the highest single-game output ever by a collegian.
But the performance seemed to embarrass him.
“Heck,’’ he said afterward to Gazette and Daily Mail sportswriters, “I didn’t want to keep shooting, but those other guys wouldn’t, and somebody had to.”
He shot 46 times that night and hit 27.
'Tremendous self-motivator'
On Saturday mornings in the late 1940s, as downtown Charleston bustled with activity, some good basketball was unfolding in the heart of the shopping district.
The city’s best basketball players would gravitate to the YMCA on the current site of Davis Park at Capitol and Lee streets. Across the street was the Diamond Department Store, the state’s largest. Around the corner was the Daniel Boone Hotel, also the state’s largest.
They would play pickup games -- if your team won, you stayed on the floor; otherwise, you went to the back of the line and awaited another opportunity.
It was surely a challenge -- and perhaps an ego boost -- for the city’s hoopsters to compete against King, a ubiquitous YMCA presence and the nation’s top collegiate scorer.
On one particular Saturday, King bubbled with excitement. He had devised a new offensive move that he was sure would bamboozle opposing players and was eager to try it out.
Against the humdrum YMCA competition, it worked nicely, but he wanted to test it against a more accomplished player, someone like his good friend, fellow West Sider and Eagles teammate Sonny Moran, who was generally the team’s second-leading scorer.
As soon as Moran arrived that morning, King shouted, “Sonny! Watch this!” He then demonstrated his new creation and, in game competition, baffled Moran, who later coached at WVU.
“He was a tremendous, tremendous self-motivator,” Moran recalled in a 2006 Gazette interview on the day after King’s death.
'Knew all these little tricks'
After school and on Saturdays, Chris Smith and a few of his Charleston High basketball teammates would sometimes make their way to the sporting goods store on Capitol Street near Kanawha Boulevard.
Not that they were necessarily in the market for sporting goods. They just wanted to talk hoops with the proprietor, George King, an amiable fellow with appealing basketball bona fides.
By that time, King had established himself as a solid NBA player with the Syracuse Nationals after earning national acclaim at Morris Harvey.
At his sporting goods store -- the George King Sports Center, 14 Capitol Street -- the CHS players would seek out King for good conversation, basketball or otherwise.
“We would shoot the breeze,” Smith recalled nearly 70 years later. “If you didn’t like George King, there was something wrong with you.”
In the summer of ’56, King had just retired -- temporarily -- as an NBA player to take the job as Morris Harvey’s basketball coach and invited the CHS players to scrimmage with his team, either at the college’s campus gymnasium or on the outdoor court at Watt Powell Annex behind the tennis courts in Kanawha City.
The CHS players were a tall and talented bunch and saw themselves as likely 1957 state champions. And, of course, playing against college men that summer afforded excellent preparation for their high school season.
But there was something else.
The 28-year-old King would don his basketball uniform, join his Morris Harvey squad and compete hard-nosed against the high school kids, teaching them the tricks he learned as a pro and giving them a level of competition infinitely greater than anything they would face on the scholastic scene.
“He knew all these little tricks,” said Smith. “He was amazing.”
Smith, who became an honorable mention All-American at Virginia Tech and was a second-round NBA draft pick in 1961, still remembers learning the subtleties of nudging an opponent in the act of shooting and the fine points of rebounding and blocking out.
Smith and his CHS teammates, by the way, reached the state tournament championship game in Huntington that year with a 22-2 record and, according to the sportswriters, were favorites to win it all. But Beckley beat them 82-70.
Hard work paying off
King’s basketball skills at Stonewall Jackson hardly suggested he would lead the nation in scoring as a collegian and play six seasons in the new NBA.
As a high school senior, he started for the Generals and helped them reach the state tournament’s championship game in Morgantown but did not earn all-tournament honors. In three state tournament games in 1946 -- victories over Kingwood and Logan and a loss to Beckley -- he totaled only 26 points.
For the season, he received honorable mention on a crowded all-state team, but four other Stonewall players were similarly honored -- Bill “Red” Jarrett on second team, Bob Bluebaugh on third team and George Pierson and Jim Maddox as honorable mention.
“At that stage,’’ former teammate Ralph “Red” Holmes recalled in a Gazette interview many years later, “he was the fourth-best player on the team. Bob Bluebaugh, Bill 'Red' Jarrett and George Pierson were ahead of him.”
“He was an average-to-good high school player,” WVU sports information director Eddie Barrett once told the Gazette. “He had a great personality. He was always smiling. And he was very handsome.”
In the spring of ’46, Morris Harvey coach Eddie King (no relation) offered a scholarship to Jarrett, Stonewall’s top player. Jarrett said he would accept on one condition -- that the coach likewise give a scholarship to his good friend George King.
The coach hesitated but proposed a compromise. He would give King a scholarship but only if he worked as equipment manager of the Morris Harvey football team. A deal was struck.
Back then, however, a Morris Harvey basketball scholarship offered little glamor, at least in King’s first two seasons. The college, which was newly settled in the administration building on the South Ruffner campus, did not yet have a gym. The facility that would be named Eddie King Gym was not completed until December 1948.
For practices and games, the Golden Eagles were an itinerant bunch, using gyms at the Owens-Illinois glass plant in Kanawha City, the downtown YMCA and three high schools -- Stonewall Jackson, Charleston and South Charleston.
At Morris Harvey, the school’s football equipment manager quickly blossomed into a brilliant basketball player, leading the Golden Eagles in scoring all four years and winning the state’s Amateur Athlete of the Year in 1949 and ’50.
Perhaps he was a late bloomer. Or maybe he thrived in Morris Harvey’s fast-break offense. Or maybe his hard work at the YMCA and elsewhere began paying off.
Other than his scoring numbers, very little remains of his other statistical accomplishments. The Daily Mail, however, unearthed his shooting percentage for 20 of his 27 games as a senior. It was 44% in an era when 33% was considered excellent.
Foretelling the next star
George King, by the way, was not the only star-in-the-making at the downtown YMCA back then. In 1949 and ’50, Rodney Hundley earned all-city junior high basketball honors at Thomas Jefferson on Morris and Quarrier streets, averaging 19 points as a ninth-grader. And he was, like King, a ubiquitous YMCA presence.
In his first autobiography, the brash Hundley proclaimed himself the “greatest junior high player ever.”
Within a few years, he would be the famed Hot Rod Hundley and, at West Virginia University, would be the hottest collegiate player in the country and the first taken in the 1957 NBA draft.
He grew up downtown and, thanks to the kindness of YMCA employee Red Hartman, enjoyed free rein in the gym -- a precocious teen competing against the more experienced guys in those Saturday pickup games.
Let’s assume that on at least a few occasions young Rodney Hundley battled it out with George King.