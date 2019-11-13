Taj Thweatt was announced as West Virginia’s first men’s basketball signing of the 2020-21 recruiting class on National Signing Day Wednesday.
As a junior, the 6-foot-7, 200-pound forward from Wildwood Catholic High School in Wildwood, New Jersey was named Boys Player of the Year by the Atlantic City Press and South Jersey Player of the Year by the Philadelphia Inquirer last season. He averaged 20.2 points and 10.7 rebounds and shot 36 percent from 3-point range in 2018-19, leading the Crusaders to a 27-2 record, the Cape-Atlantic League championship, and a spot in the South Jersey Non-Public Class B final.
•••
MARSHALL MEN’S BASKETBALL: The Thundering Herd announced Chapmanville senior Obinna Anochili-Killen as their first signing.
The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 15 points and nine rebounds for Chapmanville and has been named to the All-Tournament and All-Cardinal Conference teams for each of the last three seasons as he’s helped the Tigers to two consecutive Class AA titles and three consecutive finals appearances.
•••
WVU WOMEN’S SOCCER: The Mountaineers announced seven signings, including two from in state.
Katie Nester from Charleston Catholic recorded 17 shutouts in 21 games in 2019, leading the Irish to a Class A-AA title after three consecutive runner-up finishes and four straight regional titles. Faith Mealy, a forward from Wheeling Park, was on the Class AAA All-State first team.
Leonie Portelance, a forward from Brossard, Quebec, has played for five years on the Canadian National Team, including its fourth-place team at the 2018 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup, as well as leading Team Quebec to their first gold medal at the Canada Games in 2017 and victories for Monteuil in the Quebec Premier League and the 2019 U18 AAA Quebec Cup.
Maya Ladhani, a midfielder from Guelph, Ontario, was a four-year member of the Canadian National Team, going from U15 to U17, including a silver medal at the 2016 CONCACAF U15 championship and a bronze at the 2018 CONCACAF U17 championship.
Chloe Adler, a midfielder from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, earned TopDrawerSoccer.com Girls Development Academy Standout honors seven times since 2016 and was invited to the US Soccer Youth National Team Identification Center.
Tulsa’s Jadyn Chee is the top-ranked player in the South region by TopDrawerSoccer.com, as the forward captained Oklahoma Energy FC to a berth in the Elite Club National League Champions League playoffs.
Abby Rodriguez, from Austin, Texas, earned TopDrawerSoccer.com Standout honors once in 2018 and once in 2019 playing for Lonestar Development Academy, and is ranked in 38th among midfielders by IMG Academy.
•••
WVU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Mountaineers announced three Prospects Nation four-star signings Wednesday, as JeAnna Cunningham, Giana “Gigi” Hernandez-Boulden and Taziah Jenks each signed national letters of intent to play for West Virginia next season.
Hernandez-Boulden, a 5-foot-11 guard, is a former member of the Puerto Rican U16 national team, named to the squad for the 2017 FIBA U16 Americas Women’s Basketball Championships. She led Trenton Catholic to a New Jersey Non-Public Class B South title in 2018-19 and a berth in the NJSIAA final, averaging 11.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
The 6-foot-4 Cunningham is rated 13th among post players by ESPN. She was named a 2019 Brooklyn/Queens Girls Catholic High School All-Star by The Tablet, having averaged 12.6 points and 14.2 rebounds per game last season at St. Francis Prep in New York.
Jenks joins the Mountaineers after completing a career at Mercy Academy in Louisville, averaging 18.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per game in 2018-19. She led the Jaguars to consecutive Kentucky Sixth Region championships, and was named to the Lexington Herald-Leader All-State Third Team in 2018 and Second Team in 2019.
•••
MARSHALL WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Cairah “CC” Mays signed a national letter of intent to play for the Thundering Herd in 2020-21.
Mays, from Tampa, Florida, missed most of last season at Seffner Christian Academy due to injury, but prior to that was named to the All-County First Team as a freshman at Carrollwood Day School, leading the team to two state finals appearances before transferring to Seffner.
•••
MARSHALL VOLLEYBALL: Herd coach Ari Aganus signed his first recruits, announcing Anna Calgano, Alyssa Evans, Treasure Rutherford, and Dominique Turner will be attending Marshall in fall 2020.
Turner has won three straight championships at PACE Academy in Paterson, New Jersey, as well as a 2018 National Championship at the club level. She has been on the All-Region team four times and has appeared in the GVCA Senior All-Star Match.
Calgano, from St. Charles, Illinois, has recorded 923 kills for St. Francis High School. She was the 2019 Kane County Volleyball Player of the Year and was named to the All-Tournament Team at the Crossroads Tournament.
Evans is a three-time All-District player from Madison Southern High School in Berea, Kentucky, where she holds the single-season and career blocks records and helped the Eagles to a district title in 2019.
Rutherford, from West Bloomfield, Michigan, is an All-Conference player from Walled Lake Central High School, and will join fellow Viking Mion Weldon at Marshall.
•••
WVU GYMNASTICS: West Virginia received National Letters of Intent from three level 10 gymnasts for next season: Chloe Asper, Agatha Handono, and Kiana Lewis.
Gaithersburg, Maryland’s Handono qualified for the 2019 Junior Olympic National Championships, won the beam at the 2019 Maryland State Championships, and had three top-six showings at the Region 7 Championships: second on bars, fourth in all-around, and sixth on beam.
Asper, from Hanover, Pennsylvania, is a two-time Junior Olympics National Championships qualifier, and finished fourth on balance beam and sixth in all-around at the 2019 Region 7 Championships. She also placed third on beam, fourth in all-around, and fifth on floor at the Pennsylvania State Championships.
Hailing from Hampton, Virginia, Lewis is also a two-time Junior Olympics National Championships qualifier, and has won a level 10 state title for every event except beam, including floor and bars in 2019.