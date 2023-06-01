Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

20221020 stateoftheherd 04.jpg
On Wednesday, it was announced that Marshall track and field head coach Jeff Small will not have his contract renewed.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Jeff Small, the longtime coach of the Marshall men’s track and field team, is out in that position after Marshall elected not to renew his expired contract.

Small’s contract expired after the 2023 season ended, Marshall athletic director Christian Spears confirmed.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch.