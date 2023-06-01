HUNTINGTON — Jeff Small, the longtime coach of the Marshall men’s track and field team, is out in that position after Marshall elected not to renew his expired contract.
Small’s contract expired after the 2023 season ended, Marshall athletic director Christian Spears confirmed.
“On behalf of the entire Marshall athletics department, I want to express my sincere appreciation to coach Small for his tremendous dedication and for the experiences he provided student-athletes in our program,” Spears said in a news release on Wednesday. “We wish Jeff the best in all his future endeavors. We will conduct a national search for our next head coach as soon as possible. We expect this position will attract some outstanding candidates, given our history and the return of men’s track and field.”
An attempt Thursday to reach Small for comment was unsuccessful.
Small, who took over as Herd coach in July 1995, coached the Herd in four difference conferences — the Southern Conference (1995-97), Mid-American Conference (1997-2005), Conference USA (2005-22) and Sun Belt Conference (2022-23).
During that time, he saw many highlights throughout his career, including the return of the men’s program in 2023, five athletes advancing to the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Prelims and two Sun Belt individual champions.
It was one of his most successful seasons at the helm, rivaling the 2013 season that saw Marshall send a school-record eight women’s athletes to the NCAA Prelims.
The moves comes about eight months after Small stepped down from coaching the cross country teams at Marshall and Caleb Bowen was promoted to fill his spot. Additionally, Bowen was an assistant coach for the track distance runners last season.
Before coming to Marshall, Small was the assistant men’s and women’s track coach and the cross country coach at South Carolina. From 1989-95, Small coached one NCAA qualifier, five All-Region athletes, four All-SEC competitors and 15 All-Metro Conference runners in cross country.
Small began his coaching career leading the men’s and women’s cross country teams at the Florida Institute of Technology from 1985-88. While there, Small led the Panthers to two men’s and women’s Sunshine State Conference championships.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.