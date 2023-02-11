Alan Short figures Philadelphia Eagles apparel sales have skyrocketed in Louisa, Kentucky, of late.
It isn’t because Lawrence County is particularly enamored with the Eagles — with no fewer than 11 NFL teams based closer to Louisa — nor any other professional club, Short surmised.
Instead, the small town on the Kentucky-West Virginia border where the Levisa Fork and Tug Fork form the Big Sandy River supports a coaching line that has produced coaches for both of West Virginia’s Division I universities among a group punching well above its weight class, population-wise.
That group will be represented in the most significant game in American sports on Sunday when Jason Michael coaches the Philadelphia Eagles’ tight ends against Kansas City in Super Bowl LVII.
“A diehard NFL franchise following, I don’t know that that necessarily exists here,” said Short, Lawrence County’s football coach. “I think it’s more along the lines of, everybody’s more of a Jason Michael fan.”
Lawrence County — population 16,290, as estimated by the United States Census Bureau in July 2021 — sent four football coaches from its sterling 1990s high school program to NFL and/or NCAA Division I staffs.
That doesn’t even include county natives such as renowned musicians Tyler Childers and Noah Thompson and former MLB pitcher Chandler Shepherd.
Before Gerad Parker coordinated West Virginia’s offense or Dontae Wright led the Mountaineers’ safeties, Michael was calling plays for the Tennessee Titans.
Michael, a 1998 Bulldog alumnus, also worked as an assistant for the Oakland Raiders, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, San Diego Chargers, Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts before settling in Philadelphia in 2021.
And before Michael, it was Phil Ratliff, who was Lawrence County’s defensive coordinator from 1994-99. Ratliff, captain of Marshall’s 1992 Division I-AA national champions, went on to coach in assistant roles with the Thundering Herd, James Madison and Charlotte before his 2015 death after a cardiac event.
Michael — whom the Eagles declined to make available to be interviewed last week — followed Ratliff’s example. And he pulled other peers along with him.
Before Parker coached at the likes of Marshall, WVU, Purdue, Cincinnati, Penn State and Notre Dame, where he is currently tight ends coach, he was a basketball-minded teenager who had never played football.
But Michael, the Bulldogs’ quarterback, needed a wide receiver in 1996 to add another element to Lawrence County’s wishbone.
“I wanted to play basketball in college, like every other kid, probably, that grew up in the state of Kentucky,” Parker said, “and Jason and I cut a deal. I knew I needed to try to get him out and play basketball, and he said he needed me out there.”
And before Wright was West Virginia’s safeties coach, he followed Michael in the line of Lawrence County quarterbacks — with Short in between the two.
Wright remembers, as an eighth-grader, looking on as Michael led Lawrence County to a 36-28 win over Breathitt County — which had won 42 straight games — in the region final at Luke Varney Jr. Memorial Stadium.
The excitement that engendered made Wright willing to sacrifice what was positively a fashion status symbol of the day.
“I had just bought a brand-new North Carolina-blue Starter jacket,” Wright recalled. “It had poured the rain for a week, it felt like, and that field was muddy as can be, and after watching Jason win that, I went on the field and celebrated and slid across in that big blue jacket. Ruined it. Never wore it again.”
Three years later, Wright succeeded Short as the Bulldogs’ quarterback. He followed Ratliff, Michael and Parker into the coaching profession, too.
“I’m so proud just of what we’ve all been able to accomplish from a silly old game,” Parker said. “And the story’s better the older you get, you know what I mean?”
It will add another compelling chapter on Sunday.