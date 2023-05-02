Some sons of the sons of Marshall have earned a chance to play in the NFL.
Buck Manning’s son Tashawn Manning signed with Baltimore, Trevor Thomas’ son Thayer with Minnesota, and Greg Adkins’ son Nate with Denver.
All three fathers were offensive linemen with the Thundering Herd. Adkins played from 1986 through 1990, Thomas 1990 through 1993 and Manning from 1989 through 1992.
Tashawn Manning’s story is particularly inspirational in that he overcame leukemia while in high school.
“We’re excited,” Buck Manning said. “I love it and am so proud of him, seeing him stick with football. He’s been through a lot with leukemia and a different offensive line coach just about every year. It’s a tough game. We’re ready for this next chapter.”
Manning received a $20,000 signing bonus and guaranteed $20,000 for training camp, with the opportunity to earn the NFL rookie salary of $750,000 if he makes the team. The 6-foot-4, 344-pound guard played four seasons at Auburn before transferring to Kentucky. He started 12 of 13 games last season, missing one with an injury.
Adkins said he’s happy Nate is receiving a chance.
“I’m so proud and excited for what’s next,” said Greg Adkins, offensive line coach at the University of South Carolina, where Nate played tight end.
The younger Adkins transferred to the Gamecocks after beginning his career at East Tennessee State. Last season he started nine of 13 games, catching 13 passes for 168 yards. Adkins played well in big games, with five receptions for 78 yards in the Gator Bowl against Notre Dame and four catches for 62 yards versus Clemson. He was known as a fierce blocker for the run and the pass.
Adkins also lined up at running back and long-snapped. His versatility made him especially appealing to the Broncos, who look to make the most of their roster spots.
Thomas, a wide receiver at North Carolina State, also starred on special teams as a punt returner. He caught 57 passes for 642 yards and four touchdowns last season. Thomas returned 17 punts for 128 yards. Athletic, Thomas also played baseball and in 2019 was drafted by the Boston Red Sox, but chose to pursue football.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.