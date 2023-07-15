HUNTINGTON — The buck didn’t stop with former Marshall tight end Devin Miller.
Even after his Thundering Herd football career came to a close, Miller found a way to spin one of his name, image and likeness (NIL) deals from his final year as an athlete into financial compensation for more than 20 members of the Herd’s 2023 signing class earlier this year.
On National Signing Day in February, with the help of the Dr. Squatch soap company and MarketPryce, an organization which partners with athletes to help secure NIL deals, Miller presented each of the 25 Marshall signees with a fresh deal as they began their time with the Herd.
Fresh, meaning plenty of soap, deodorant and some financial compensation to go with it.
“It means a lot,” Miller said. “I just want to open their eyes to the endless opportunities they can create while they are here as they continue to create value for themselves.”
That’s a philosophy Miller adopted from his former coach, Charles Huff, with whom he spent his final two seasons. Huff, now entering Year 3, still preaches about creating value for oneself as an athlete.
While that can look different for everyone, for Miller, it came in the form of a go-ahead touchdown catch from quarterback Henry Colombi in the fourth quarter of an upset win last season over then-No. 8 Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana.
“We had this relationship with Devin. We saw the Notre Dame game and had connected with a couple other Marshall players as well, but Devin had the go-ahead touchdown catch in that upset,” Dakota Crawford, MarketPryce director of marketing, said. “We had already connected with him and thought it was a great chance to connect him with someone.”
So MarketPryce asked for a list of Miller’s top three brands he’d like to partner with and then pursued a deal with Dr. Squatch in the form of a social media advertisement. They chalked up a sample advertisement video and submitted it, and then in a matter of weeks, the partnership with Miller and Squatch was formed.
It was the second NIL deal of his collegiate career, and netted him four figures, Crawford said, though the complete terms of the deal were not disclosed. MarketPryce used to charge $15 per month for access to resources that are used to link athletes with companies, but have since dropped that fee for all athletes.
That fee paid off for Miller, who recorded advertisement videos for Dr. Squatch that appeared in sponsored posts on social media, mainly Instagram. The real fun started when a member of the coaching staff came across the ad and brought it to everyone’s attention.
The team video coordinator screen-recorded the clip and prepared it to be shown during a team meeting, much to the surprise of Miller and the Herd.
“(Huff) walks in and says, ‘I told you guys that if you’re going to do anything outside of this building, go through me or somebody else first, I tell you guys that all the time,” Miller said. “He acted like he was mad, and then told someone to run the clip. He runs it, and it’s my ad that’s up there about all-natural scents and stuff and everybody got a great laugh out of it.”
That interaction laid the foundation for an even bigger opportunity for Miller once he told MarketPryce about the video being shown in front of the whole Marshall team and coaching staff.
“When we heard that story, that’s what we went back to Squatch with, ‘Look, not only is this guy loving the product and the deal but his teammates all are now calling him Dr. Squatch and the coach is having fun with it, too,’” Crawford said. “That turned into what they saw on National Signing Day.”
Initially, Miller was looking to make it a full-team deal ahead of the 2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl, the game in which he went on to catch his second and final touchdown of the season, but it didn’t come together. A deal for the 2023 signees worked fine as a backup.
“I’m thankful I could share a little glimmer of my moment with them,” Miller said.
Miller signed a new deal with Dr. Squatch in the process, and Crawford added that a separate NIL deal was given to JJ Roberts, which will result in a similar advertisement for Roberts as Miller had last year. Roberts, a former Cabell Midland standout, transferred to Marshall from Wake Forest in the offseason.
“What I think is cool about this level (of NIL) is that it shows there is opportunity there for athletes who are willing to knock,” Crawford said. “The big headlines are often Power Five quarterbacks who are bagging millions of dollars through a collective, but this is the more organic part of NIL.”
“If someone has built up a brand for themselves, they should always be allowed to use that,” Miller said. “I was waiting for the perfect moment to try and maximize my moment, and thankfully it worked out for me and a few others now.”