Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The buck didn’t stop with former Marshall tight end Devin Miller.

Even after his Thundering Herd football career came to a close, Miller found a way to spin one of his name, image and likeness (NIL) deals from his final year as an athlete into financial compensation for more than 20 members of the Herd’s 2023 signing class earlier this year.

Stories you might like

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags