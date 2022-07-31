Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20211030 sv football 02.jpg
Buy Now

Spring Valley’s Kyndon Keesee (12) celebrates after recovering a fumble during a game in 2021 against Martinsburg. Spring Valley is the only MSAC program that plays on a natural grass field.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

Even if it’s sometimes brown, patchy and worn by the end of the season, the grass is always greener at Spring Valley High School.

Spring Valley is the lone Mountain State Athletic Conference football program playing on natural grass. Athletic director Tim George said that’s not likely to change soon, if ever.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer for HD Media.

Tags