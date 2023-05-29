Huntington’s Ciera Thacker and Jefferson’s Lorelei Bangit ended the 2023 track and field season as rivals and will begin the next one as teammates.
Both West Virginian seniors will join American University’s budding track team. Each athlete expressed her excitement to be a part of the new program and her appreciation for the competition the other brings.
“Obviously I am excited to be there and practice there," Bangit said of American. "This is a team that is developing, and I'm just really excited to see what we will bring to we're going to bring to the table.”
Thacker said the “new people and the new area” are what she is looking forward to the most of American's Washington campus.
Thacker is the most recent commit to American University. Last week, after a visit to the campus, Thacker declared her intention to join the school’s rising track team.
“I definitely wanted to just see the campus and explore kind of what students go through on a day-to-day, their walk of life," Thacker said. "And having that experience was very important to me and I'm happy that I got it. That was just a little nudge that I needed to go.”
Another aid of the Eagles program was assistant coach Tyra Massey. Massey was a part of the Shady Spring’s Class of 2016. During her high school career, she became a state champion in the 100-meter dash (12.24). Along with the state championship, she placed within the top five in every race her senior year, including the 400-meter dash (58.89) and 4x400 relay (4:09.86).
She then attended Auburn University, where she majored in kinesiology and exercise science, while also being a essential member of their track team. Massey graduated from Auburn in 2020 and began her coaching tenure at American University in 2021. There she has played a vital role in the recruitment of both Thacker and Bangit.
“My coach knew of her," Thacker said of Massey. "He was super excited, and I just feel like she was determined. … We had a little background, and I think that was something that was important to me too. She's from here. She's determined. And I know that that she understands where I'm coming from.”
Massey’s sprinting skills and West Virginia roots made the runners comfortable and confident in their decision.
Both Thacker and Bangit finished their individual high school careers by making finals appearances in the 100- and 200-meter dashes at the Class AAA state track meet at Laidley Field on May 20.
Bangit got the leg up on the 200-meter dash by placing first with a time of 25.23 seconds and winning a state title. Thacker placed a third with the time of 25.77.
Both finished within the top five of the 100-meter dash, with Thacker placing third (12.29) and Bangit landing in fifth place (12.57).
“When it comes to like me and Lorelei, I love having her here," Thacker said. "We definitely push each other. It's always like a neck-and-neck-type thing. I expect the best out of her; I feel like she expects the best out of me. I’m super happy about that.”
Both athletes will hit American’s campus this fall for their freshman year together. Each is looking forward to making her mark on American University’s promising program.