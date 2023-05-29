Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

cierra thacker
Huntington's Cierra Thacker (right) races to the finish line next to Jefferson's Lorelei Bangit in the class AAA 100 meter dash trials at the state track meet Friday.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Huntington’s Ciera Thacker and Jefferson’s Lorelei Bangit ended the 2023 track and field season as rivals and will begin the next one as teammates.

Both West Virginian seniors will join American University’s budding track team. Each athlete expressed her excitement to be a part of the new program and her appreciation for the competition the other brings.

