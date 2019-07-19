For a nerve-wracking — and admittedly groggy — moment, Erik Coon watched helplessly from a chair as the fate of 14 years of hard work was decided for him.
He’d just taken a shot to the head in the championship match at the USA Karate National Championships and Team Trials in Chicago last weekend and feared that doctors would rule him medically unable to continue.
Instead, the judges ruled the blow as excessive contact, disqualifying his opponent and giving Coon, a St. Albans native, a national championship in advanced male kumite (18-20 age division) in the 84 kilogram weight class and a spot on the United States national team.
“Whenever they took me out and sat me in a chair to talk to me, I didn’t know what was going to happen,” Coon said. “I couldn’t see what was going on and I didn’t know what was going to happen. They could’ve disqualified me or disqualified him. I really hate it that it ended that way, I still feel bad. But I was ahead in the match and sometimes things happen.”
The win completed a journey that began when he was 4 years old and started training at USA Martial Arts in St. Albans under the tutelage of Roger Jarrett.
“It was exciting to see him make this,” Jarrett, who has spent over 52 years training and studying karate, said. “Whenever these kids that work so hard can do something like this, it’s special. There were over 2,000 competitors there and everybody works so hard to try to get there. We were fortunate to have a healthy team of kids and adults.”
Coon nearly did get there two years ago as he finished third and was an alternate for the U.S. team. But this time around, in his second year in the age division, he was able to take the final step and now has some exciting prospects in front of him.
First he will be competing in the Pan-American Karate Championships in Ecuador in August, and then try for a berth into the World Championships held in Santiago De Chile, Chile in October. In preparation for those events, Coon will train at the United States Olympic training center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
“It has always been my biggest goal and now that I’ve gotten to this point, we want to keep getting better and better,” Coon said.
That’s exactly what he’s done from his humble beginnings in the sport. Coon admitted he was a bit of a slow starter.
“I really fell in love with it,” Coon said. “The group of people there — Master Jarrett, his son Chris and his daughter Ashley — they greeted me with open arms and everyone at the dojo just became a second family to me.
“Any good athlete will tell you they learn from mistakes and, honestly, I wasn’t that good when I was younger. It has taken me a while to get to this point. The first time there I lost in the first round, and coming from those low points and slowly getting better really makes me appreciate this even more.”
Coon’s gold medal was part of a nice haul for the dojo as 34 medals returned to St. Albans from Chicago with winners across weight classes, genders and divisions.
But among them, Coon will be the only one representing his country on the international stage later this summer and this fall. That is an opportunity he said he cherished as much as anything.
“It’s tremendous,” Coon said. “It’s the best feeling I could ever have in the world right now. I’ve worked year after year and finally getting to that goal is amazing. Getting to represent my country, my state, my dojo … it’s overwhelming. Now we just have to push harder to win at Pan-Am and at worlds.”