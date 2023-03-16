Elkins ended Ripley's boys basketball state tournament run on Thursday morning with a 60-49 win in the Class AAA quarterfinals.
Vikings coach Derek Mullins said Ripley had not played at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center since 1996, and it practiced on West Virginia State’s home floor to help adjust to the state tournament arena.
But Elkins applied defensive pressure to Ripley’s guards and limited the Vikings to just 1-of-13 shooting from 3-point range.
“We weren’t able to get the ball down inside,” Mullins said. “They pressured the ball really well. We didn’t have really many open shots for the most part. I know Isaiah (Casto) made that one in the corner and that was it.”
Elkins (17-9) outscored Ripley 33-3 from behind the 3-point arc, with much of its damage coming the first half. The Tigers had a 32-20 lead after the first two quarters behind 8-of-15 shooting from 3, or 53%.
“Part of the game plan was to get their bigs – [Luke] Johnson and [Brady] Anderson – away from the basket and utilize our stretch-the-floor ability,” Elkins coach Amrit Reyfield said.
That created open looks for the Tigers’ trio of shooters.
Malachi Watson scored a game-high 24 points on 10-for-16 shooting from the floor, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Cory Harper matched his teammate’s 4-of-6 shooting performance behind the arc, knocking down 5 of 10 from the floor total to finish with 14 points.
Add in Brock Holland’s 3-for-8 3-point shooting, and Elkins finished with 46% field goal percentage from the perimeter.
“Once you see the ball go through the hole a couple of times, you start getting some confidence,” Mullins said. “[Harper and Watson] lit us up in the first half.”
With Johnson and Anderson lured outside, the Tigers were able to rebound the shots they did miss and won the battle of the boards 32-27.
Ripley, though, stormed back in the second quarter.
Behind a 14-2 run, the three-seed Vikings (23-3) were able to tie the game 34-34 on a layup by Johnson at the 1:01 mark of the third quarter. Johnson finished as the top scorer for Ripley with 17 points and collected 11 rebounds.
After a timeout by Reyfield, Elkins answered with back-to-back 3-pointers – both from Holland -- to put the Tigers back ahead 40-34 going into the fourth quarter.
Harper hit a 3-pointer to open the final period, while Tanner Miller added a jump shot and free throw to put Elkins’ lead to 46-34.
Ripley was never able to get its deficit any less than eight points the rest of the way.
The Vikings set a school record for wins this season.
“This team will never be forgotten, and the run we had was awesome,” Casto said. “If we’re going to lose, I wouldn’t want to lose with anybody else other than them.”
Elkins' win was its first in the state tournament in 73 years, Reyfield said. The Tigers’ victory ensured the state’s Big 10 high school conference would have at least one team in the state championship, as Elkins advanced to meet Fairmont Senior on Friday at 9 p.m.
Elkins 60, Ripley 49
Elkins;13;19;8;20;--;60
Ripley;10;10;14;15;--;49
Elkins (17-9)
Jackson 6, Harper 14, Miller 5, Watson 24, Holland 11.
Ripley (23-3)
Johnson 17, D. Casto 2, I. Casto 14, Anderson 9, Goode 3, Hedrick 4.