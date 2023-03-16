For the third time in as many years, Herbert Hoover’s boys were bounced in the quarterfinal round of the Class AAA basketball state tournament.
Scott’s Reece Carden scored just four points in the first half but erupted for 16 second-half points to help the No. 5 Skyhawks down the No. 4 Huskies 68-62 on Thursday at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
Scott (17-9) advances to the semifinal round and will face No. 1 Shady Spring on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Carden was 5 of 6 from the floor and 3 of 4 from long distance in the second half. He finished with a team-high 20 points.
"I wasn't hitting shots there in the first half," Carden said. "My teammates really trust me. It's great having teammates that are seniors and we're pretty mature."
Scott had three other scorers in double figures, offsetting Carden’s cold first half. Jayden Sharps was 3 of 6 from the field and 5 of 6 from the line for 12 points. Isaac Setser scored 11 points and Kadin Clemons tallied 13 points.
For Hoover (18-7), Eli Robertson led all scorers with 24 points in his final game with the Huskies. Dane Hatfield tallied 22 points.
Robertson, a senior who set Hoover's all-time scoring record, was thankful for his time with the Huskies.
"It's been awesome," Robertson said. "[Hoover] Coach [Josh] Stricker has trusted me ever since I was a little freshman. I've played ever since then. I just want to thank my coaches and my teammates for everything they've done for me. I wouldn't have been able to score as many points as I had if it wasn't for my teammates and my coaches. I just love these guys."
Hoover, which is awaiting the completion of a new school building and athletic facilities after the old school severely damaged in a 2016, has played its home games at Elkview Middle. Stricker said he was impressed with his team's ability to battle adversity.
"I think my kids deserve a lot of credit for what they did this year," Stricker said. "We're the only team in West Virginia not to be able for a sectional game in a gym and not to able to practice for a regional home game in a gym. We don't have a school. We were playing at West Virginia State and couldn't practice there any. We're playing at South Charleston [Community Center] and couldn't practice there any. What these guys have overcome, I couldn't be any more proud of them.
"All of them are good players, especially [Robertson] wherever he goes to the next level. It showed a lot of character today and they just made a couple more shots than us. But overall I'm pleased with our effort."
Scott was 7 of 27 from the floor in the first half and 12 of 22 in the second half. The Skyhawks shot 23 of 45 (51.1%) overall, while Hoover was 22 of 53 (41.5%) from the floor.
"They did a really good job of pick-and-roll with Clemons there," Stricker said. "Whenever the pick-and-roll was working it opens up the 3."
Scott held a 12-10 lead after the first quarter and never surrendered it.
Hoover never went away, though, as the Huskies were within 10 points of the lead for most of the game.
Scott held a 49-41 lead at the end of the third quarter but a Hatfield layup with 6:19 left in regulation made the score 51-47.
Scott responded with an 8-2 run and that gave the Skyhawks a 59-49 lead with 2:45 to play. Scott got out to an 11-point lead when Sharps made the score 61-50 with 1:57 to play. That was Scott's largest lead in the game.
Scott coach Shawn Ballard gave credit to the Huskies.
"Those guys really got after it and played a heck of a game," Ballard said. "They made some runs at us and put some adversity in front of us. I'm proud of the way they handled their runs and responded with some runs of our own."
Scott won the rebounding battle 31-28.
Hoover turned the ball over 10 times and Scott scored 14 points off turnovers. The Huskies forced nine Scott turnovers but scored just six points off them.
Carden wasn’t the first half’s most prolific scorer, but he had four first-half steals and led the Skyhawks with five thefts and five assists total.
Scott dominated the paint, outscoring Hoover 34-18 inside. Scott led for 29 minutes, while Hoover led for 53 seconds.
The Skyhawks have less than 24 hours to prepare for Shady Spring.
"We're excited for the opportunity," Ballard said. "Shady does what they do and they do it really well. They're going to pressure you and get up after you. All the respect and attention they've gotten is well-deserved."