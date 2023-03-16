Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

For the third time in as many years, Herbert Hoover’s boys were bounced in the quarterfinal round of the Class AAA basketball state tournament.

Scott’s Reece Carden scored just four points in the first half but erupted for 16 second-half points to help the No. 5 Skyhawks down the No. 4 Huskies 68-62 on Thursday at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

