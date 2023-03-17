Shady Spring's Braden Chapman (right) reaches around to knock the ball loose from Scott's Isaac Setser (22) during a Class AAA prep boys basketball state tournament semifinal game Friday at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
Braden Chapman, Ammar Maxwell and Cam Manns all reached double digits in the scoring column on Friday night to lead Shady Spring past Scott 63-35 and into the final of the Class AAA prep boys basketball state tournament.
“I’m just so proud of these guys and the way they came out to give us a chance at a state title [Saturday] night,” Shady Spring coach Ronnie Olson said.
The Tigers quickly gained control of the game as they started on a 12-1 run.
Scott’s Jayden Sharps connected on a 3-pointer to slow the run, but Shady Spring responded with a 10-2 spurt to close out the quarter.
The Tigers outscored the Skyhawks 8-5 during the second stanza and hit the locker room with a commanding 30-11 lead.
Scott couldn’t find its way back into the game during the second half as Shady Spring held on to punch its ticket to the title game.
The Tigers didn’t shoot particularly well, going 39% from the field, but rebounding and second-chance points played a major role in their victory. Shady Spring outrebounded Scott 52-26 while earning 23 second-chance points compared to the Skyhawks' four.
Shady Spring kept Scott leading scorer Reece Carden scoreless through the first three quarters and limited him to eight total points.
“We want to make it as hard as we can on anybody," Olson said. "It doesn’t work, but we want to make the game of basketball for four quarters as hard as we possibly can for anybody. That’s the way this sport is supposed to be played when you’re on the defensive end."
Scott coach Shawn Ballard praised Shady Spring’s physical rebounding.
“On the defensive end, we were contesting shots and making them miss, but man, their physicality," Ballard said. "They were just pushing us underneath the rim and getting offensive rebounds."