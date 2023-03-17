Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Braden Chapman, Ammar Maxwell and Cam Manns all reached double digits in the scoring column on Friday night to lead Shady Spring past Scott 63-35 and into the final of the Class AAA prep boys basketball state tournament.

“I’m just so proud of these guys and the way they came out to give us a chance at a state title [Saturday] night,” Shady Spring coach Ronnie Olson said.

