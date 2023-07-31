Like most things, sports work in cycles.
Yesterday’s stars take the world by storm before Father Time catches up with them, bringing along a new wave of young athletes.
So, too, is that the case in West Virginia’s competitive golf scene. The youth movement was apparent during last week’s 90th West Virginia Open at Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston.
History was made on the ninth green during the third and final round of the tournament. Twenty-year-old Ryan Bilby closed out his final round with a 5-under-par 65 for a three-round total of 10-under 200 to become the first amateur to win the Open since 2004. It was just the 15th time an amateur has won the tournament.
Bilby, a rising junior golfer at Marshall University and two-time state champion at Brooke High, was in disbelief after claiming his first Open title in at least five attempts.
“It’s just amazing,” Bilby said. “It still doesn’t feel real. Maybe it will. I don’t know when but I’ve been playing great all summer and I had expectations coming in and it ended up going pretty well.”
Bilby broke the 19-year-old streak started by David Bradshaw when Bilby was just a year old. Bradshaw, who was 21 when he won his first West Virginia Open in 2004, has since won 11 more and he turned professional in that time. Only Sam Snead (17) has more Open titles than Bradshaw (12).
Bradshaw last won in 2021 and is now 40. He tried for No. 13 in 2023 but was one of the many golfers bested by Bilby. Bradshaw finished tied for sixth (1-over 211).
“He played great,” Bradshaw said of Bilby. “Very well-earned. Hopefully it will be a good beginning of the Marshall golf season.”
Bilby had to defeat 22 professional golfers in the field, and one of the pros who was closest on the leaderboard is also close in age. Mason Williams, 23, recently turned pro after his collegiate career at Georgia Southern. Williams graduated from Bridgeport High in 2018.
Williams finished second in the Open (8-under 202). He and three-time champion Christian Brand, who is a former pro, were in the same group last week.
“It was weird seeing the tee sheet having my name as a ‘p’ and Christian’s as an ‘a,’” Williams said. “That was a little different. It’s cool to see a bunch of guys from my class turn pro. Even like the class below me. It speaks to the [West Virginia Golf Association] and how they like to breed really good golf and want you to play to the next level. It’s been fun.”
Marshall is one of the two Division I golf programs in the state; WVU also fields a program, and WVU golfer Todd Duncan finished 17th in the Open.
Bradshaw said having golf programs at the two major universities bodes well for the younger generation of golfers in the Mountain State.
“We’ve got two good Division I teams,” Bradshaw said. “We have pros in Will [Evans] and Mason. There’s no shortage of young golfers making their way up through the ranks. Golf is in a good place in this state, no doubt about it. I’m rooting for [the younger guys]. I like to check their scores and see where they’re at. I think it’s a tight knit group of fellas.”
WVGA director of rules and competition Chris Slack echoed Bradshaw and said there is more talent to come from the junior ranks.
“As far as junior golf goes, this is probably our strongest batch of junior golfers,” Slack said. “Ryan Bilby and Todd Duncan were playing on the Junior Tour two years ago. Now they’re both winning the state Open or playing in the next to last group. There’s a lot of strong players college-age and younger.”
Golf in West Virginia will be getting some national attention this week as the LIV Golf League makes a tour stop at The Greenbrier resort Aug. 4-6. Competition begins at 1:15 p.m. Friday on Old White TPC.