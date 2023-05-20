Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

ELKINS — The Morgantown High boys’ lacrosse team completed a perfect season on Saturday, winning the WVSLA Division I state championship 13-7 over George Washington at Davis & Elkins College.

The Mohigans finish the season with a perfect 16-0 record and the third state title in program history.

