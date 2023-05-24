From the on-deck circle, Ava Blake encouraged teammate Paytyn Tucker to relax because John Marshall was in the driver's seat.
Tucker responded by slamming the gas pedal.
Her two-out double that clanked off the center field wall brought in two runs and highlighted a seven-spot in the home half of the fourth inning in an 8-2 victory over George Washington that placed the Monarchs in Thursday's Class AAA softball championship game.
"We've been in this situation countless times. It is what it is," Patriots coach Stacy Hobbs said. "Had a good ball game for a few innings, and we made some mistakes and gave them some breathing room, and that set the tone for the rest of the day."
John Marshall entered that frame trailing 2-1 but batted around, plus one, by the end of it and turned the deficit into a six-run lead by cranking out four hits and cashing in on a GW error and wild pitch that accounted for two unearned runs.
"We've had a few games where we broke it out in one inning, and I kind of felt it coming because we had been hitting the ball pretty hard," Monarchs coach Ed West said.
Blake and Kadence Petitt walked to begin the inning and Reece Ward doubled to tie the game at 2-2 as the third batter up. Then came a pair of fielder's choice ground balls, and an RBI single from Kaylee White, a GW error and Masyn Inclan's run-scoring single to get to Tucker, who cleared the bases with her triple.
Tucker scored on a wild pitch to cap the fourth-inning barrage and John Marshall added one in the sixth inning for a 9-2 lead. Blake plated two more on a single in the sixth to end the game by run-rule.
Kenzy Thomas drove in both runs for the Patriots, using singles in the second and fourth innings to plate teammates Addie Armstrong and Nat Tomblin, but the Achilles heel for GW was missed opportunities on the base paths.
Thomas was left stranded after each RBI single and John Marshall used double plays to get out of the third and fourth frames when it looked like George Washington make make a push.
It was George Washington's first loss of the day, so it still has a path to the title game where it would see John Marshall again. The Patriots meet Cabell Midland at 9:45 a.m. Thursday.
"I hate it that we put ourselves in situations where we have to do it the hard way, but we are good enough and more than capable of doing it that way," Hobbs said.
George Washington lost its only contest against the Knights this year, 5-2 in Ona on April 10. Thursday's contest carries much more weight as it comes in an elimination game, with the winner advancing to the state championship.
"Cabell Midland is a great team and well-coached but we know them," Hobbs said. "From the first pitch to the last pitch, we'll never stop, and that's something I can say is true about my group. Tomorrow will be a dog fight."
GW 010 100 - 2 6 1
JM 010 712 - 11 10 0
Adkins; Petitt
Hitting: (GW) Thomas 2-3, 2 RBI; Barton 2-3. (JM) White 2-3, 3B, RBI; Ward 1-3, 2B, RBI; Inclan 2-3, 2B, RBI; Petitt 2-2, 2B.