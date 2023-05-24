The George Washington softball team has lived by the motto “Why not us?” over the last few weeks, and the Patriots continued their strong run of late on Wednesday afternoon.
GW defeated Jefferson 4-1 in the state tournament at Little Creek Park in South Charleston to advance to the winner’s bracket championship against John Marshall later Wednesday evening.
The Patriots (22-11) had to win five elimination games in a row just to advance to the state tournament, and put themselves Wednesday within one victory of the championship game.
“Our mindset has been, hashtag, why not us?” GW coach Stacy Hobbs said. “We are playing like there is no tomorrow. The last few weeks has been incredible. I can’t say enough about this group and their resiliency and fight.
“They have been counted out, and was again today, and everybody knows it. But when we come in and play together, we are a tough out for anybody. I think we played exceptionally well today.”
GW pitcher Alexis Adkins, who threw a complete-game gem, agreed with Hobbs’ assessment.
“We are the underdogs and have been,” Adkins said. “Our saying is, why not us? It’s been great. We believe and trust in each other. There wasn’t so much pressure, just a lot of excitement. We had a lot of adrenaline going and were ready to play.”
Adkins only allowed one run and scattered seven hits against a Jefferson team averaging almost nine runs a game on the season and had scored double-digit runs in 11 games.
“I’m really proud of myself and my team,” Adkins said. “I have a really good defense behind me, and it was great the way they played today. This is pressure, but we pulled through and did great today.”
“Alexis did her job and pitched really well,” Hobbs said. “We faced a really good team in Jefferson. When she pitches well and with confidence and her offense helps her out, she gets comfortable. Every team is different, but she is able to adapt.”
Jefferson (21-7), meanwhile, must play its way up through the loser’s bracket if it hopes to defend its state title from last season. The Cougars played Cabell Midland in an elimination game later on Wednesday.
GW struck first in the third inning, scoring two runs in a wild sequence. Tylie Barton led off with a infield single and Passion Holley walked. Nat Tomblin laid down a great bunt and reached on an infield single.
The Jefferson third baseman also committed an error on an errant throw, allowing Barton to score. Tomblin tried to reach second base on the play and during the rundown, Holley raced home for a second run, giving GW a 2-0 advantage.
The Patriots added two insurance runs in the fifth inning to take a 4-0 lead. Holley singled, and with two outs, Addie Armstrong also singled. Karalyne Wade then delivered a clutch single to left field to drive in both runs, giving GW some cushion.
“Karalyne hit three home runs in one game in sectionals against one of the best pitchers in the state of West Virginia,” Hobbs said. “She showed up when we needed her, and it’s absolutely incredible to me.”
Jefferson avoided the shutout with a run in the sixth inning. Kalee Dalton and Berra Munslaw both singled and with one out, Chloe Cowan hit a RBI groundout.
GW had good balance offensively, with eight of the nine batters collecting hits. Adkins helped herself out with a pair of singles and Armstrong had two hits as well.