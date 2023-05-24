Winfield advanced into the winner’s bracket of the Class AA state softball tournament on Wednesday morning with an 8-1 win over Oak Glen at Little Creek Park in South Charleston.
“We stayed with a good approach today,” Winfield coach Steve Hensley said. “We just hung in there and hung in there. We got some hits there when we needed it to get a little bit of a lead. It worked out for us today.”
The Golden Bears (25-10) struck right out of the gate as they plated a run in the top of the first inning when Sydney Brown singled, stole second, advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a smash up the middle by Sarah Brown.
After going three-up, three-down in the bottom of the first, the Generals (31-4) tied the game in the home half of the second as Chloe Kimble belted a solo home run to deep left-center field.
With the score still tied at one in the bottom of the fourth, Maci Boggess was hit by a pitch to start the inning, which brought Kimble back to the plate. She smoked a ball right back to Oak Glen pitcher Lizzie Kell. In a scary moment, the ball hit Kell directly in the protective mask over her face and sent her down to the turf.
After a 20-plus-minute delay in which paramedics were tending to Kell, the Golden Bear pitcher was taken from the field on a stretcher, but not before waving to the crowd on her way off Craft Field.
After the delay, Ella Nelson reached on a bunt single, which also advanced both runners to load the bases. A bases-loaded walk to Kristen Hensley gave Winfield its first lead at 2-1, and then the Generals capitalized on an Oak Glen throwing error to plate two more runs and surge ahead 4-1.
Lilly Chandler she stroked an RBI single into center. Evelyn Lloyd followed that up with a double, and then Georgia Moulder lofted a sacrifice fly to center to bring home another run and give Winfield a 6-1 lead.
“It was a very competitive game at 1-1 and I liked our chances,” Oak Glen coach Sherrie Garner said. “Unfortunately, we had that scary moment. [Kell] reports she’s fine. They took her to the emergency room for precautions, to get X-rays and stuff.
"She’s a tough kid. Her first question was, 'Did we get her out?’ She’s a fighter and the kids are behind her. But that was a scary moment for everybody. It was tough to adjust."
The Generals' final two runs came in the home half of the sixth inning. Kennedy Schilling and Lilly Chandler produced back-to-back one-out singles and both scurried home on a double by freshman Brooklyn Cole to give Winfield its largest lead at 8-1.
Boggess started in the circle for Winfield and earned the win as she allowed just one run on two hits, with eight strikeouts and no walks. Chandler came in to pitch two scoreless innings in relief and struck out three batters, while allowing three hits with a walk.
“Maci does a really good job in the circle for us and always gives our offense a chance to get going,” coach Hensley said. “Unfortunately, we had that incident in there in the middle of the game. That was kind of hard to see. That hurt them a little bit obviously.”
Kell was pitching well for the Golden Bears before she had to leave the game. She struck out seven Winfield batters over the first three innings. She was allowed three runs, two earned, on two hits with a walk.
Maddie Murray came in after Kell left and pitched the final three innings, allowing five runs, three earned, with no Ks and one walk.
“Maddie Murray came in and did what she needed to do to keep us in the game,” Garner said. “We got some hits there too late to extend that game. But Maddie is going to be all right. She’s going to perform on the mound and it’s going to be a different ball game. We’re going to fight behind her.”
With the win, Winfield advanced in the winner’s bracket to play Herbert Hoover in the nightcap on Wednesday, while Oak Glen fell into the loser’s bracket and was to play an elimination game against Independence on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
OAK GLEN 100 000 0 – 1 5 1
WINFIELD 010 502 X – 8 8 0
Kell, Murray (4), and Brown; Boggess, Chandler (6), and Kimble
Hitting (OG) Sy. Brown 1-3, Sa. Brown 1-2 RBI, Hartung 1-1, Smith 1-3, and Murray 1-3; (W) Kimble 2-3 HR, Chandler 2-2 RBI, B. Cole 2B 2RBI, Lloyd 2B, Nelson 1-2, Schilling 1-3, Moulder RBI, and Hensley RBI.