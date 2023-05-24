Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Winfield advanced into the winner’s bracket of the Class AA state softball tournament on Wednesday morning with an 8-1 win over Oak Glen at Little Creek Park in South Charleston.

“We stayed with a good approach today,” Winfield coach Steve Hensley said. “We just hung in there and hung in there. We got some hits there when we needed it to get a little bit of a lead. It worked out for us today.”

Stories you might like

Tags