Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BRIDGEPORT – Kim Stephens-Caldwell is now making a house a home in the Huntington area, but she left some hardware behind in Glenville.

Glenville State’s former women’s basketball coach was named the Mountain East Conference Women’s Sports Coach of the Year for the fourth time on Monday.

Stories you might like

Tags