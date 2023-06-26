BRIDGEPORT – Kim Stephens-Caldwell is now making a house a home in the Huntington area, but she left some hardware behind in Glenville.
Glenville State’s former women’s basketball coach was named the Mountain East Conference Women’s Sports Coach of the Year for the fourth time on Monday.
Stephens-Caldwell won the same award this time last year, and also did so for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years.
After piloting the Pioneers to a 33-3 record, a 20-2 mark in league play, the MEC Tournament title and the NCAA Division II Tournament Final Four, Stephens-Caldwell departed for the same job at Marshall in March.
West Liberty men’s basketball coach Ben Howlett was named MEC Men’s Sports Coach of the Year on Monday. Under his direction, the Hilltoppers reached the national title game and went 33-4. He was named the state’s college coach of the year by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
Basketball coaches have won the Women’s Sports Coach of the Year award in six of the nine years it has been handed out. Shepherd’s Jenna Eckleberry won it in 2014-15, and Tianni Kelly of Charleston took it home in 2020-21.
By comparison, Howlett is only the second hoops sideline boss to win the corresponding men’s sports award, although he does represent West Liberty in that honor for the third straight year. Hilltoppers wrestling coach Danny Irwin claimed it the last two years.
Jerrod Calhoun of Fairmont State is the only other basketball coach to win MEC Men’s Sports Coach of the Year recognition. He did so in 2016-17.
The MEC Women’s and Men’s Sports Coach of the Year honorees are selected by a vote of institutional administrators and the conference office, the league said in a release.