Editor’s note: This is the third and final installment of a series looking at the declining numbers of youth golfers around the Kanawha Valley.
It has been said that it never rains on a golf course, and despite some concern, most in the industry believe that the sport — both locally and nationally — will survive this storm of closing public courses and falling participation rates.
Within the last two years, there are encouraging numbers and the West Virginia Golf Association has been proactive, with initiatives already in place and more to come to encourage youth in the Mountain State to come back to the links.
“We put together a task force nine months ago to evaluate and dissect youth golf in our state, specifically in the Callaway Junior Tour, and we’re going to see some changes next year,” WVGA executive director Brad Ullman said.
Highlighting those changes are efforts to regionalize the Tour, thus cutting down severe travel times for parents and players alike. In doing so, the WVGA hopes less gas mileage, fewer nightly hotel stays and less time away from jobs, summer sports leagues and other family obligations will help reverse declining participation numbers.
“We strongly feel that if we add more events to the state’s hubs — the Northern Panhandle, central West Virginia, Morgantown, Parkersburg, the metro area [Charleston and Huntington] and Beckley — if we can put five or six events in each of those regions where mom and dad are one hour or less from golf courses, then perhaps it takes some of the expense and burden away,” Ullman said. “A player can make a 10 o’clock shotgun and get back in plenty of time to make a baseball game in the summer. Multi-sport athletics helps grow character and golf is leading the way. It’s a sport you can play, but also play other things.”
The Callaway Junior Tour already does its part to make the game itself more affordable. Each event has a flat $30 fee that also includes lunch and drinks, a favorable financial comparison to green fees just about anywhere in the state.
“And that’s the whole point behind the Junior Tour, to keep it affordable for everybody,” the WVGA’s Chris Slack said.
The WVGA is reaching beyond the Junior Tour as well, trying to reach children before they even reach competitive tournament age.
The First Tee of West Virginia has seen consistent growth in recent years and reached over 300 kids between the ages of 5 and 7 this year. The program has locations in Charleston, Beckley, Charles Town, Lewisburg, Morgantown, Parkersburg and Wheeling, with the goal of adding at least three more by 2022. The First Tee, which is run and operated by the WVGA, introduces the game to kids ages 5-18 and offers reduced fees and full scholarships for those in financial need. There are spring and summer programs and a host of other opportunities. For more information, visit https://www.thefirstteewestvirginia.org/.
Outside of events, the First Tee is also venturing into elementary schools where it has a presence in 170 of them in West Virginia, reaching an estimated 250,000 students. It’s part of a $1.2 million initiative raised completely through sponsors and fundraising programs. Within that, students learn about golf in gym class as well as aspects of the game in math and health classes.
“We see a lot of retention and it’s been extremely positive,” Ullman said. “That’s the very reason of the WVGA — promoting and advancing the game of golf in our state. We want to help lead the charge for future generations.”
Whether or not these initiatives will directly lead to growing the game will be seen as years pass. But there are already some positive signs being seen despite dropping numbers on the prep level, primarily in the growth of the game among girls.
Last year, the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission, with help from Slack and the WVGA, organized the first high school girls championship at Mingo Bottom in Elizabeth. Fifty-two girls representing 31 high schools participated in that event, won by Hurricane’s Olivia Hart. On Wednesday, the WVSSAC’s Wayne Ryan sent an email of this year’s pairings with the event scheduled for Sept. 3. On it are 67 players, an increase of 28.8 percent from the inaugural tournament.
That trend has appeared despite the dropping numbers overall in the prep game, as female participation has grown and, at worst, leveled off in recent years.
“As much as junior golf has gone down as a whole, girls golf has continued to rise or at bare minimum stayed the same over the last three years,” Slack said.
“Girls numbers and the quality of girls players are up across the board,” Winfield coach Kevin Robinson added. “We may not have that one outstanding player, but the field is deeper. Four girls have been with me and they’ve improved 10 or 12 shots each year and now they’re my [numbers] two through five.”
Even beyond the youth level, female golfers may be a group that helps sustain the sport in the near future.
Jeff Hutchinson, a golf pro of over 30 years and the executive director for golf with Kanawha County Parks and Recreation, said that old-school, elitist, country-club mentalities have to continue to change to welcome females of all ages to the game.
“The growth is with women,” Hutchinson said. “Women are the next break in the game and overall growth will take place if that continues to happen. There are a lot of older men that play that don’t want to see women playing and I tell them, ‘If you want a place to play, you better get out and recruit them.’”
“We had an event at Coonskin this spring that really gave me hope. We had a bunch of middle school kids that came over to play and I looked out the window and could count 20 or more little girls playing golf. I just sat and watched. I’d never seen that many girls in my life and there are just so many scholarship opportunities out there for girls in golf. Title IX may save golf, because there’s money there.”
Hutchinson, Ullman, Slack and many others around the state — people who have devoted their professional lives to the game and preach the purity of the sport and the lessons to be learned from it — are still optimistic for the future. With the growing popularity among females and the efforts to reach kids at an earlier age, it is believed that the proper changes are being made to save the sport from its current descent.
“It’s tough for me, because I love golf and I know the people you can meet and the things golf can teach you in life if you pay attention,” Hutchinson said. “Eventually it’s going to stabilize and the golf courses that are left will be healthy.”
That’s already starting to show. Hutchinson said that although growth at Big Bend has been neutralized in recent years due to weather, sizeable increases in rounds have been recorded at Little Creek. According to Jeff Burnette, the general manager at Little Creek, the course saw a 2,280-round upswing between 2016 and 2017, an 867-round improvement from 2017 to 2018 and the course is already 3,000 rounds above 2018’s total so far in 2019.
With those numbers trending upward, the WVGA believes youth golf numbers will follow.
“I’m optimistic that it’s cyclical and here five years from now we will be having the opposite conversation,” Slack said. “It’s not just us, it’s the pros and all these golf courses that want kids out there. That’s their lifeline too.”
“I started playing on the junior tour when I was 10 and started working with [Junior Tour founder] Larry Martin when I was 12,” Ullman said. “I’ve been around the junior tour a long time and I want to see it succeed. It’s there, we just have to continue to introduce the game to combat the challenges that arise.”