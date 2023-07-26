WHEELING -- Erik Stevenson is having a summer to remember after playing in the NBA Summer League for the San Antonio Spurs and now with Best Virginia, a WVU alumni team, in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) in the West Virginia Regional.
Stevenson was a late addition to the Best Virginia roster following his stint with the Spurs in Las Vegas.
However, he said it was a no-brainer representing West Virginia and the state again.
"I love West Virginia. I love the gold and blue," Stevenson said. "I think James [Long] and [John Flowers] were talking about it. I was praying the dates would match up. It gave me 35 hours in Vegas. I got there and saw the parents and family. I was on a plane Wednesday morning. I got here and I am exhausted, tired and leg-wise.
"The gold and blue, [there] is nothing like it. I didn't feel exactly like the [WVU] Coliseum, but it felt almost close to it. It gave me goosebumps. I missed it."
Stevenson started all 34 games for WVU last season. He averaged a team-high 15 points per game and scored in double figures 24 times.
Long said there was no hesitation in reaching out to Stevenson for this year's team.
"That is exactly what you imagined him playing in the TBT, the Elam Ending," Long said. "He is a tough shot-maker. That is who he was in the Big 12 Conference, which is the highest level collegiately.
"He is going to have a phenomenal pro career. He helped us everywhere [Tuesday]. He rebounded [and was] guarding and communicating. Having him on this team helps us have probably one of the best teams we've had in this thing."
The 6-foot-4 guard appeared in four games for the Spurs earlier this month. He averaged eight points in 22 minutes per game.
Stevenson's best performance came in San Antonio's final game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Washington state native piled in a team-high 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes.
"It was a good experience," Stevenson said. "I battled my way into the rotation in training camp. I played in every game besides the one they shut me down for the day. Getting to training camp and seeing Victor [Wembanyama], then seeing other guys, I am looking around the camp and I am thinking, 'I am going to be in the rotation, and I have to play like it.'
"I went out there and competed. I found myself first man off the bench, if not top two, which is huge. I started the last two games, and that is big-time. Not everyone gets to the Summer League and has those opportunities. I am fortunate and blessed."
Stevenson learned different styles of physicality in college from coaches like Bob Huggins, Frank Martin and Gregg Marshall.
However, he said that the physicality professionally is a different dynamic than what he is used to from college.
"There are guys that do not want to be as aggressive, but in that environment, everyone is talented and crazy athletic," Stevenson said. "If you are good at shooting, they love when you shoot the basketball. Being aggressive, staying aggressive and being mentally confident in those moments is what I learned."
Long said Stevenson's grittiness and tenacious defense have sparked Best Virginia.
"He is a solid on-ball defender in terms of having great core strength, feet and hands," Long said. "His ability to help us clean up the glass from the guard position is everything for us."
Kevin Jones, a forward for WVU from 2008-12, said Stevenson's energy is contagious.
"He is never short of confidence, which, we feed off of that," Jones said. "He is a spark plug. Teyvon [Myers] is another one of those guys. With those guys, it is easy for the intensity to become contagious, especially when old guys like me and John [Flowers] need that."
Stevenson is still waiting on the call to play professional basketball somewhere.
However, he hinted at what is on his horizon.
"I cannot go into details, but I will be staying in America. I will say it that way," Stevenson said.
Best Virginia is sporting a "BH" patch on the left shoulder of its jerseys in memory of Billy Hahn, who died in April.
Stevenson said Hahn's impact will live with him forever.
"That is 'yo dawg,' right there," Stevenson said. "He was great. I loved seeing him. I don't know if there was a day when he wasn't in the gym during my senior year at West Virginia. You have to value your time. You don't know when your time is going to come. Rest in peace to him. He was a great man, and it was fun being around him."