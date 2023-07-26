Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia Iowa St Basketball

West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson runs downcourt after making a 3-point basket during the first half of a Big 12 Conference basketball game against Iowa State on Feb. 27 in Ames, Iowa.

 Charlie Neibergall | The Associated Press

WHEELING -- Erik Stevenson is having a summer to remember after playing in the NBA Summer League for the San Antonio Spurs and now with Best Virginia, a WVU alumni team, in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) in the West Virginia Regional.

Stevenson was a late addition to the Best Virginia roster following his stint with the Spurs in Las Vegas.

