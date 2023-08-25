Fall is the recession of oppressive heat, everything pumpkin and preparing for holiday seasons. And it’s the consumption of local high school football coverage.
HD Media’s newspapers have for generations been must-see destinations on the day of the next edition after a game. That isn’t changing.
What is changing is the scope of what we’re doing as we provide more ways to follow games — in the moment.
As much prep football print coverage as we can cram into the sports section by deadline? We’ve still got that. Updates on whatever the medium formerly known as Twitter is called this week, to keep up in real time? Got that covered too.
Now, say hello to our video streaming schedule, which hasn’t expanded so much as it’s exploded. HD Media has planned a slate of a cool 72 regular-season football games across the geographical footprint of our daily and weekly newspapers.
It’s close to comprehensive coverage of the Mountain State Athletic Conference and Cardinal Conference, with detours into the Little Kanawha Conference and independent play, too.
Coverage of these games are only a couple clicks away on any of HD Media’s Mountain State newspapers’ websites, and it’s accessible via the HD Media+ app on most smart TVs or wherever you get your streaming.
Other ways to stay on top of our daily coverage — in addition to the print version and our websites — are the series of newsletters that send sports stories straight to your inbox.
From wvgazettemail.com and herald-dispatch.com, you can sign up for these on Sundays, every morning, or every Friday, with prep and college coverage to get you ready for that weekend’s games.
All of it goes toward the same end. As Rick Lord of HD Media’s digital division described the outsized video streaming schedule: “This fits perfectly with what our mission is with all of our local papers — covering and being a part of the community. It doesn’t get more ‘community’ than high school football on Friday nights.”
Or keeping up with it the rest of the week, through every avenue possible.