NEW ORLEANS — "And me, the groove, and my friends are gonna try to move your feet" might not have been the first thing those attending Sun Belt Conference football media days expected to hear.
But Sugarhill Gang's "Rapper's Delight" was the walk-up song of choice for SBC Commissioner Keith Gill, who said it represented the feeling he had as the season nears.
"Hearing this iconic song today brings back wonderful childhood memories and reminds of the value, importance and impact of music," said Gill, entering his fifth football season as league commissioner. "Every time I hear that song, I get a big smile on my face and it makes me want to rise. A perfect anthem for Sun Belt football media days."
He connected that emotion with the league's motto, "Rising," and said he believes the league's 14 members can carry the conference to its most productive year yet in terms of success, branding and credibility.
Gill pointed to statistics like a 50% increase in representation on All-American teams at the end of the season and a more than 100% increase in television viewership from 2021 to the last season as evidence of the league's growth.
"I really do think it's a team effort of factors that have helped raise our visibility," Gill said, crediting coaches and players for their successes and the league office's brand strategy. "We need to continue to parlay those things into the future, whether that's billboards in Times Square or thinking of innovative ways to take our message across the country and not just in our footprint."
That geographic footprint includes 14 member institutions for football that span 10 contiguous states from the coast of South Carolina to the heart of Texas -- and it would appear that they intend to keep it that way for the foreseeable future.
"We are really happy with our membership. Fourteen teams is perfect for us," Gill said. "I really like the commitment to success that our teams bring. Obviously the regional footprint is great for regional rivalries, and we feel good about where we are and don't have any plans to expand."
The league added four teams last year, bringing in Marshall, Southern Miss, James Madison and Old Dominion as members which elevated an already high level of competition across the league in both the East and West divisions.
"Week in and week out, you turn on the tape from games across the league and you see that everyone has good players. This is a really well-coached league by good coaches across the league," said Louisiana coach Michael Desormeaux, whose experience in the league dates back to 2004 when he began his career as a quarterback for the Ragin' Cajuns.
"For someone who has been around this league a long time, there's never been a period of time where more progress has been made," Desormeaux added.
Each team from the West Division took the stage on the first day of Sun Belt media days, represented by the coach and two players from each school. On the second and final day Wednesday, teams from the East Division will do the same.
The event can be streamed live on ESPN+ beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Marshall coach Charles Huff and players Owen Porter and Cam Fancher are scheduled to speak at 11:30 a.m.