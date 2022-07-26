As the 2022 Sun Belt Football Media Days opened, one word was commonly (albeit incorrectly) used by coaches and players alike to describe the conference’s East Division — “gauntlet.”
During the opening session of the gathering in New Orleans, teams from the highly touted East Division met with media for news conferences and private interviews, sharing their thoughts on the upcoming season, which features four new Sun Belt teams in Marshall, James Madison, Old Dominion and Southern Miss.
Three of those teams: the Thundering Herd, JMU and ODU, will call the East Division home while Southern Miss joins the West Division.
The preseason polls were released for Sun Belt football Monday afternoon, and league coaches chose Appalachian State as the clear-cut favorite to win the East, with 10 of 14 votes. Coastal Carolina received two and Georgia State and Georgia Southern each received one vote.
When he took the podium at media day, App State head coach Shawn Clark, a Charleston native, said didn’t put much stock into that preseason poll and knows that the Mountaineers will have to play at a high level in order to compete for a championship in what has become a loaded division.
“In my humble opinion, I think it’s the toughest group in the Sun Belt, toughest in the Group of Five conferences. When you add teams like Marshall and Old Dominion, James Madison, it’s really good for our conference,” Clark said.
The Mountaineers have gone 19-7 in two seasons with Clark at the helm and played for the Sun Belt title last season, falling to West Division winner Louisiana.
But since the introduction of the Sun Belt Conference football championship game in 2018, the Mountaineers have played in three of the four, establishing themselves as force to be reckoned with in the conference, especially after claiming outright championships in 2018 and 2019.
To get back to that, Clark will have to rely on the aspect of their game that has done wonders for the team, and that runs in his blood as a former offensive line coach — run the ball.
“Our DNA is our ability to run the football and protect on defense. I do believe you have to run the ball to win championships. We’re going to get back to our DNA and do what we do and we’ll have a chance to win,” Clark said.
The only year Appalachian State hasn’t appeared in the Sun Belt football championship game was 2020, where they came second in the East behind Coastal Carolina, which was named co-champion with Louisiana since the game couldn’t be played due to the COVID-19 lockdown.
“The East was already challenging, and then you add JMU, Marshall and ODU in there. That’s a gauntlet right there,” CCU coach Jamey Chadwell said. “That’s made in, from my perspective, the toughest division in the Group of Five, and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”
In the East this season, Coastal Carolina was picked to finish second, Georgia State third and Marshall fourth. Fellow Sun Belt newcomers James Madison and Old Dominion were picked to finish sixth and seventh, respectively.
“Where the chips fall is where they fall, but we still have to play the games on Saturdays,” Marshall coach Charles Huff said. “I think it shows this conference is a very good conference, a very deep conference with several good programs in it.”
