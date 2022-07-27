Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Sun Belt Conference wasn't broken by any means, so there was nothing that needed to be fixed. 

But all things can be made better, and players, coaches and administrators are all in agreement that the the league will be better in 2022 than it was in 2021 with the expansion from ten to fourteen teams from last year to now.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.