The Sun Belt Conference wasn't broken by any means, so there was nothing that needed to be fixed.
But all things can be made better, and players, coaches and administrators are all in agreement that the the league will be better in 2022 than it was in 2021 with the expansion from ten to fourteen teams from last year to now.
"I’ve been around this league for a long time," said Louisiana-Lafayette coach Michael Desormeaux. "In 2004 I was recruited and played in the league, I was a fan for a little bit while I was a high school coach and now I’m back coaching in it since 2016."
Desormeaux was a record-setting quarterback for the Ragin' Cajuns and returned to his alma mater as an assistant coach in 2016 before being promoted to head coach in December 2021.
For nearly two decades, he's seen the Sun Belt grow from a former version of itself into one of the premier Group of 5 football conferences in college football.
"I remember when this league was a stepping stone and people were trying to move on and move to other places. Honestly, to me, it makes me proud to see that people want to be in this league."
By now, most know the four new members: Marshall, Old Dominion, Southern Miss and James Madison. Those are schools that bring with them storied football traditions and further strengthen an already loaded league in terms of talent across the board.
But every team, even some coaches, have their favorites.
For Louisiana-Lafayette, a rivalry with the Golden Eagles will be renewed as conference foes, separated by just a three and a half hour drive.
For Appalachian State, the matchup with Marshall as East division opponents is blossoming into a date that's circled on the calendar every year, at least head coach Shawn Clark thinks so.
"I'm probably more excited about adding Marshall to the schedule," Clark said. "I played at App in the 90s and some of the best games I ever played in were Marshall and Appalachian State. [They are] two passionate fan bases that love their football programs and that is what college football is about."
In his State of the Conference address that kicked off Sun Belt Football media days in New Orleans, Louisiana, commissioner Keith Gill said the league is as strong as it ever has been and that is in part because of what the four new schools add to what ten previous schools helped build in recent years.
But in the ever-changing landscape of college football, is it possible that the league could expand even further to 16-, maybe even 20-team league in future years?
“I’m not really sure. We’re not necessarily looking to expand but if there is an opportunity out there that makes sense, we’d be open to it," Gill said, "but it’s got to be a like-minded school with a good winning tradition, good athletic tradition and in our geographic footprint which is important to us.”
