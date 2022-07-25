NEW ORLEANS — Marshall University football is kicking off the Sun Belt era with a trip to the Big Easy for the league’s football media days. Each of the 14 teams in the conference will be represented by their head coach and two student-athletes for the two-day event.
Sun Belt East Division programs Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, Marshall and Old Dominion will participate on Tuesday. The West Division — Arkansas State, Louisiana, Louisiana-Monroe, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Texas State and Troy — will appear on Wednesday.
For Thundering Herd head coach Charles Huff, the media event marks an exciting time for the football program and the athletic department as a whole. Entering his second year at the helm of the Herd, he knows the challenge that lies ahead.
“It’s good to see that Sun Belt logo, but it’s also a constant reminder of the work that we still have to do,” Huff said. “Obviously, from a talent and skill standpoint, the competition is going to rise, and now, week in and week out we’re playing tough, physical games and we have to have the proper preparation and focus.”
Joining Huff in New Orleans are redshirt sophomore running back Rasheen Ali and junior linebacker Eli Neal, selected by Huff based on their leadership qualities and ability to perform on the field.
Several other Marshall athletics administrators, including athletic director Christian Spears, also will be in attendance Tuesday.
Three new head coaches — Clay Helton of Georgia Southern, Michael Desormeaux of Louisiana and Jon Sumrall of Troy — will attend this year’s event, which also will be the first Sun Belt Conference media appearances for head coaches Curt Cignetti of James Madison, Ricky Rahne of Old Dominion and Will Hall of Southern Miss.
“I think the excitement of going to this conference is good, but we’ve also got to have a little bit of a reality [check] because we’re talking about programs in this conference that have built themselves the right way,” Huff said when speaking to the culture that has been built by other programs in the Sun Belt, which he hopes to mirror at Marshall.
Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill will give a State of the Conference address at 11 a.m. Tuesday, and John McDaid, coordinator of football officials, will speak at the same time Wednesday.
The event, including main stage appearances by head coaches and players, will be broadcast nationwide on ESPN+.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.