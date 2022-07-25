Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

NEW ORLEANS — Marshall University football is kicking off the Sun Belt era with a trip to the Big Easy for the league’s football media days. Each of the 14 teams in the conference will be represented by their head coach and two student-athletes for the two-day event.

Sun Belt East Division programs Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, Marshall and Old Dominion will participate on Tuesday. The West Division — Arkansas State, Louisiana, Louisiana-Monroe, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Texas State and Troy — will appear on Wednesday.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags