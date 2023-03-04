PENSACOLA, Fla. — Taevion Kinsey said that Texas State guard Mason Harrell had the heart of a lion.
That heart broke his at the end of the night.
Harrell, a fifth-year senior for the 11-seed Bobcats, made a circus shot with 5.4 seconds left which sealed a 71-68 win over the third-seeded Thundering Herd in the quarterfinal round of the Sun Belt Tournament Saturday night at the Pensacola Bay Center.
The loss spoiled a record-setting night for Kinsey, who used 18 points to surpass Jon Elmore as the program’s all-time leading scorer when he hit two free throws in the second half of the loss.
“This probably wasn’t the way I wanted it to be broken, but it’s a high point to leave out on,” Kinsey said, fighting back tears. “Maybe later I’ll try and celebrate it, but at the end of the day, I want to be a winner. It hurts that we lost.”
Andrew Taylor led all scorers with 19 points but missed a 3-pointer near the final buzzer that would have tied the game. Kinsey led the team in rebounds (nine) and assists (six).
After 24 wins in the regular season, things came to a screeching halt for Marshall (24-8), who lost in the regular-season finale, fell from the potential top seed to third in the SBC Tournament and after more than a week off lost in its tournament opener.
“Congratulations to Texas State,” Herd coach Dan D’Antoni said. “They hit shots when they had to. Thought they played extremely well and I wish them the best of luck.”
The Bobcats (16-18) picked up their third win in the last five days and advance to the semifinal round to face either Louisiana or Georgia Southern on Sunday night. Harrell led Texas State with 17 points, 10 of which came in the final 12 minutes.
Taylor’s layup with just over five minutes to go gave the Herd a 66-59 advantage, but Harrell answered it with a 3 to cut the lead in half. That was the last made field goal for the Herd, which managed just two free throws the rest of the way.
Four different players hit shots for Texas State down the stretch. Tyrel Morgan’s shot gave them a one-point lead with 1:03 left for the eighth and final lead change of the night.
“I’m not thinking about anything, just in the moment of the game,” Harrell said. “I just know that as long as there was time on that clock, we had a chance to win the game.”
The Bobcats, who defeated Georgia State in the opening round on Tuesday and then dismantled Old Dominion in the second round Thursday, made 15 of their first 20 shots against the Herd and built a nine-point lead in the opening half before Marshall closed the period with a 13-3 run to take the lead by a point at the break.
As the game progressed, the Bobcats were able to slow the game down to a more comfortable pace, coach Terrence Johnson said, using defense instead of offense to close things out.
“We didn’t get here by trading buckets. That’s not who we are,” Johnson said. “We needed to buckle down defensively and take advantage of our opportunities offensively.”
Five players for Texas State finished in double-figure scoring. Behind Harrell’s 17 points were 11 from Nigheal Ceaser and 10 each from Morgan, Nate Martin and Jordan Mason.
Marshall won the battle on the boards 29-28 and turned the ball over just seven times to Texas State’s nine. But the Herd was outscored by a dozen points in the paint, 40-28, and was at a 21-6 disadvantage in bench points.