Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill speaks to people gathered inside the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center as Marshall University conducts a news conference in 2021, after a recent announcement that they had accepted an invitation to join the Sun Belt Conference in Huntington.

 RYAN FISCHER | HD Media

With just 13 weeks of college football, making it to games at each of the 14 Sun Belt Conference member schools that play the sport might seem like an impossible task, but SBC Commissioner Keith Gill said he plans to do it in 2022.

It’s a new challenge for Gill, who saw the league he directs increase from 10 football-playing members to 14 with the addition of James Madison, Southern Miss, Old Dominion and Marshall in the offseason.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

