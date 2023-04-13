Marshall has its starting quarterback in house, but Old Dominion might not.
James Madison must replace Todd Centeio and Georgia Southern is filling the spot vacated by Kyle Vantrease.
Are you sensing a theme?
As teams wrap up spring football practice around the Sun Belt Conference, answers at quarterback will fall in line for each of the 14 teams, but some will take longer than others to decide.
In some cases, like at Marshall, there's someone with a leg up on the competition behind him.
"If we had to play today, Cam [Fancher] would obviously be the starter," Thundering Herd coach Charles Huff said. "Cole is making progress, but if his last name wasn't Pennington, I'm not sure everyone would be making it as [big] of a competition as it is."
Fancher was 6-1 as a starter last season and appeared in all 13 games for the Thundering Herd. Pennington, Chase Harrison and Cade Cunningham will try to challenge him for that spot.
More than halfway through spring practice, former ODU quarterback Hayden Wolfe announced his decision to transfer out of the program, leaving Monarchs coach Ricky Rahne with a decision to make.
Trust what you have in house, or look to the transfer portal for more competition?
"We're going to bring in another transfer to compete, because you have to make sure you have as many bullets in the gun as possible at that position," Rahne said.
Then there are the teams who already have their solidified starter entering spring camp.
Troy coach Jon Sumrall was elated with the progress made in the offseason by Gunner Watson, who threw for more than 2,800 yards in 2022 and helped lead the Trojans to a 12-win season.
Coastal Carolina's new head man, Tim Beck, said the best recruit he landed in his first offseason was three-time Sun Belt Player of the Year Grayson McCall, who entered the transfer portal but later returned to the Chanticleers.
It's hard to disagree with him there.
OLD NAMES, NEW PLACES: Two former Marshall players, wide receiver Shadeed Ahmed and linebacker Dan Foster, transferred to Texas State in the offseason and have made good first impressions on the Bobcats coaching staff, led by GJ Kinne, who previously coached at Incarnate Word.
One of Kinne's former players landed with the Herd. That would be 6-foot-2, 228-pound linebacker Tah Mac Bright, who has a future similar to his last name -- bright.
"Tah is tremendous. He's going to continue to do great things there, and I wish him nothing but the best," Kinne said.
TARDY TROY: Reigning SBC Coach of the Year Jon Sumrall was late for his interview on the media Zoom call, not because the Trojans were practicing, but he was visiting different classrooms across campus to make sure his players were attending classes after Troy's 11th practice of spring.
CHANTS PLAY HOOKY: Due to inclement weather, Coastal Carolina skipped out on hosting a spring game, which would have been Tim Beck's first with the team.
"I liked where we ended," Beck said after explaining the team's progress under the new coaching staff, which played a factor in forgoing the spring scrimmage. "I didn't feel like we were going to gain anything by practicing [in adverse conditions], so we just had some meetings and some bonding time with the coaches."
HIGH HOPES: Clay Helton and the Georgia Southern Eagles played in some entertaining games a season ago, among them a shootout against James Madison, a double-overtime thriller with Appalachian State and a heartbreaking loss to Coastal Carolina in the season opener.
The competitiveness of the league from top to bottom, Helton said, figures to make the Sun Belt a prominent conference when it comes to future participation in the College Football Playoff.
"It's one of those leagues the nation is looking at and saying, 'Wow, that league is trending upward and trending upward fast,'" Helton said. "Mark my words, there will be someone that comes out of this conference in two years that people are talking about in a national scope and saying, 'That team deserves to be in the playoff.'"