The Marshall lineup struggled against Coastal Carolina starter Raelee Brabham — until it mattered most.

After Brabham struck out 10 batters through 5 2/3 innings, the Herd broke through with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, plating two runs for a lead that held in a 2-1 win over Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Conference softball tournament quarterfinals at Lamson Park in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

