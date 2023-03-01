Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Abby Beeman and the Marshall women's basketball team didn't want to be one-and-done in their first Sun Belt Conference Tournament appearance. 

Beeman came up big, leading the Thundering Herd in points (19), assists (eight), rebounds (seven) and steals (five) as Marshall defeated Coastal Carolina 60-53 in the second round of the Sun Belt Tournament on Wednesday afternoon. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.