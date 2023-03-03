Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Tony Kemper kept three timeouts in his pocket, hoping he'd need them in the closing minutes of the game. 

Time and again, the sixth-year coach had seen his Marshall women's basketball team burst out of mid-game lulls and eliminate double-digit deficits, but doing that against regular-season champion James Madison was easier said than done. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.