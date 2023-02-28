Marshall's Meredith Maier (23) fights for a rebound agaisnt Coastal Carolina's Aja Blount (21) during an NCAA women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
PENSACOLA, Fla. — The two regular-season matchups between Coastal Carolina and Marshall in women's basketball each went in favor of the home team and were decided by a combined nine points.
On Wednesday, they meet on a neutral floor at the Pensacola Bay Center for a second-round showdown in the Sun Belt Tournament.
It's the first of four second-round games to be played Wednesday, as the Herd and the Chanticleers get things going at 12:30 p.m. ET.
Each team enters the league tournament having won its final game of the regular season. Marshall (16-13, 9-9 SBC) took a 71-58 decision at James Madison last Friday, while Coastal Carolina (14-15, 9-9 SBC) defeated Old Dominion at home 76-68.
"They are coming in off a quality win over a good opponent and so are we," Marshall coach Tony Kemper said. "I think it shows the depth of the league. They've got good wins and we do, too. I think everybody knows it's going to be a tight game."
The win over the Dukes, Kemper said, reinforced the team's belief that it has the ability to play with the best in the league. JMU holds the No. 1 seed in this week's tournament and awaits the winner of Marshall and Coastal Carolina in Friday's quarterfinal round.
"I think they knew they could play with anybody; we needed to finish," Kemper said. "We had played a whole bunch of games there in a row where it came down to one possession and I know we were frustrated we couldn't get over that."
The win in Harrisonburg snapped a four-game losing streak, with the largest margin of defeat in that stretch being four points -- a 64-60 loss to Texas State. The Bobcats earned the two-seed in the tournament field.
"James Madison obviously was a really difficult place to play," Kemper added. "(JMU) had already claimed a share of the conference title, so I think to go in there and stare that down is important for the team."
Marshall's Roshala Scott was named to the 2022-23 All-Sun Belt Conference second team, as voted on by the league's 14 head coaches.
Coastal's Aja Blount and Deaja Richardson were also honored by the league, landing on the first and third teams, respectively. It was Blount's fourth consecutive all-conference selection.
Kemper said he knows all too well what Blount can do.
"They have a really good post player, Aja Blount, and it starts there and we need to do a good job inside on guarding her because she's had good games both times we've played her," Kemper said. "Defensively, they do a really good job of playing different ways, so you've got to be identify what they're doing and how we want to attack those various looks. It's a big challenge."
