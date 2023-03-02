Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Freshman Sydni Scott bookended the Herd's second-round victory over Coastal Carolina with big makes from beyond the arc. 

She hit a pair early and then doubled the lead from three to six inside the final minute to put away the Chanticleers on Wednesday afternoon to keep Marshall's season and title hopes alive. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.